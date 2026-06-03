Rallying cry outside New Brunswick legislature over phaseout of veterinarian services

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What started as a concern for farmers has grown into a rallying cry among supporters across New Brunswick.

Hundreds gathered outside the legislature on Wednesday opposing the province’s plan to shift veterinary services to the private sector.

Protesters say the change will affect more than those in the agriculture industry.

“I don’t think people are necessarily making the connection between the livestock in our province and the food on their barbeques,” said Danielle Connell, Agricultural Alliance of NB’s president.

During the unveiling of the provincial budget in March, New Brunswick’s Liberal government announced it would phaseout provincial veterinary and veterinary laboratory services over three years.

Premier Susan Holt’s government says the cuts will save the province $4 million annually as it tries to address a $1.4-billion deficit.

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The announcement sparked backlash and a protest from industry members and supporters.

The Agriculture Alliance of New Brunswick-Industry Vet and Lab Services Response Committee was formed and has met with provincial officials.

In May, the government said it would delay its phaseout of the equine veterinary services three months later than originally planned to March 31, 2027.

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Those gathered outside the legislature warned the changes could affect everything from animal welfare to food production in rural New Brunswick.

“The financial and economic impacts could be quite serious,” said Connell.

“We’ve got a premier who wants to see farmers double our GDP output in the next 10 years. and it’s awfully hard to do that when you get your services taken away.”

Fearing reduced services at a high cost, Connell says privatizing the veterinary field and lab services could result in high food prices.

2:08 New Brunswick farmers table petition to reverse cuts to provincial vet services

She adds it could mean unreliable services for farmers with a smaller cattle size, for example, because they’re not as financially attractive.

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“There’s no guarantee at 2 a.m. these private vets will pick up the phone. So, that is causing a lot of stress for our farmers today,” said Connell.

Connell says veterinarian visits to dairy farms are needed more than once a month. For cattle farmer Nina Jones, she worries that consistency won’t remain.

“We’re going to have to put a lot of animals down because once they get sick, you’re not going to be able to afford to get vets if we don’t have these guys,” said Jones.

“And we need our labs because in order to know how our product is, we have to have our labs.”

Agriculture Minister Pat Finnigan did not make himself available for an interview and the premier declined repeated requests for comment.

The province has previously said it would assist farmers through the transition, as well as help veterinarians join existing private clinics or set up new ones.

But the union representing veterinarians says that could be a real challenge.

“I don’t believe it’s going to happen. It’s an enormous expense to get up and running and a lot of these vets that are here don’t want to be in private practice. That’s why they are here serving the province,” said Mike Pauley, Professional Institute of the Public Service of Canada Atlantic’s vice-chair.

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New Brunswick is one of only two provinces still operating government-funded veterinary services.

The provincial government’s website states just over a quarter of those services support commercial livestock and argues that moving them to the private sector will reduce costs to the taxpayers and align the province with most of Canada.