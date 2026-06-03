Farewell paper health cards: Alberta rolling out new 3-in-1 identification

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The Alberta government will begin rolling out three-in-one identification cards, ultimately replacing the province’s long-reviled paper health cards.

Starting July 2, new driver’s licences and ID cards will include resident’s health numbers and citizenship markers, a move the government says will streamline access to services.

But the inclusion of a citizenship marker has drawn concern it will lead to discrimination.

View image in full screen A sample image of the new Alberta identification card rolling out July 2026. Government of Alberta

The iconography of the card is changing, too.

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An oil pumpjack replaces the icon of a dinosaur fossil, and the words “Alberta Strong and Free” mark the back.

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Eventually, the cards will be made available for children who are eligible for provincial health-care insurance.

1:30 Alberta adding proof of Canadian citizenship to provincial driver’s licences

— More to come…