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1 comment

  1. Try This
    June 3, 2026 at 2:19 pm

    Who gave the UCP and Smith the idea that the card that shows we have the right to drive should have anything on it relating to health? And my citizenship status is found on my passport. It has nothing to do with driving either.
    I am so happy I just renewed my card, and do not have to have this stuff on my driver’s license. – I will be removing it if it is not fixed in 5 years. We can always hope for a change in government and a return to common sense.

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Farewell paper health cards: Alberta rolling out new 3-in-1 identification

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2026 1:56 pm
1 min read
A sample image of the new Alberta identification card rolling out July 2026. View image in full screen
A sample image of the new Alberta identification card rolling out July 2026. Government of Alberta
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The Alberta government will begin rolling out three-in-one identification cards, ultimately replacing the province’s long-reviled paper health cards.

Starting July 2, new driver’s licences and ID cards will include resident’s health numbers and citizenship markers, a move the government says will streamline access to services.

But the inclusion of a citizenship marker has drawn concern it will lead to discrimination.

A sample image of the new Alberta identification card rolling out July 2026. View image in full screen
A sample image of the new Alberta identification card rolling out July 2026. Government of Alberta

The iconography of the card is changing, too.

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An oil pumpjack replaces the icon of a dinosaur fossil, and the words “Alberta Strong and Free” mark the back.

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Eventually, the cards will be made available for children who are eligible for provincial health-care insurance.

Click to play video: 'Alberta adding proof of Canadian citizenship to provincial driver’s licences'
Alberta adding proof of Canadian citizenship to provincial driver’s licences

— More to come…

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