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Canada

B.C. boy badly injured by child riding e-scooter on school grounds

By Amy Judd & Taya Fast Global News
Posted May 29, 2026 3:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Chilliwack boy badly hurt after being hit by e-scooter'
Chilliwack boy badly hurt after being hit by e-scooter
WATCH: A 12 year-old Chilliwack boy suffered serious facial injuries after being hit by another student on a e-scooter while on his way to school. Taya Fast reports.
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Hassan Tawelih was walking into Chilliwack Middle School last Friday morning when he was struck by another student riding an electric e-scooter at high speed.

His family said the 13-year-old suffered a concussion, a black eye and is now missing some teeth.

“He’s just too tired and psychologically exhausted from what happened with him in school,” Assan’s dad, Mohammed Tawelih, told Global News through a translator.

“His face was bleeding and his teeth, broken teeth, were placed in a plastic bag,” Mohammed said.

“We’re psychologically disturbed; we’re psychologically tired from this situation, seeing our son unable to eat.”

Click to play video: 'E-scooter injuries on the rise'
E-scooter injuries on the rise

Safety advocates say injuries involving e-scooters are becoming more frequent, serious and sometimes fatal.

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In B.C., riders must be at least 16 years old to operate an electric scooter.

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“These e-scooters appear like toys, but they really aren’t,” Pamela Fuselli, president and CEO at Parachute, told Global News.

“And so kids under 16, similar to what the Canadian Paediatric Society recommends, shouldn’t use these scooters. They are not toys; they are mobility devices.”

The school district says it is aware of the incident, and an investigation is underway. Hassan’s father says he wants e-scooters banned from school grounds before another child gets hurt.

“I dropped my son to go to school, OK? I didn’t drop my son to go to a place where scooters are being used to be as vehicles for training,” Mohammed said.

Hassan’s family says his recovery, including dental reconstruction, will be costly and could likely take months.

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