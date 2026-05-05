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Politics

Another lawsuit filed against Metro Vancouver

By Amy Judd & Catherine Urquhart Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 2:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Lawsuit filed against Metro Vancouver'
Lawsuit filed against Metro Vancouver
Another multi-million-dollar lawsuit has been filed against Metro Vancouver. As Catherine Urquhart reports, critics agree it's not a good look for an organization funded by taxpayer money.
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Another lawsuit has been filed in B.C.’s Supreme Court against Metro Vancouver.

Contractor Michels Canada has filed a $5.5 million lawsuit over the Annacis Island Wastewater Treatment Plant in Delta, where major improvements are underway.

Among the allegations in the lawsuit, the company claims that delays were due to being provided inaccurate drawings, inaccurate descriptions of site conditions and unforeseen site conditions.

Interim BC Conservative Leader Trevor Halford says the premier must intervene.

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“It’s been disaster after disaster in terms of project management and I think the premier has to, at some point, has to have the courage and leadership, which he has failed to do on this and address Metro Vancouver,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Metro Vancouver’s pricey probe into whistleblower leaks criticized'
Metro Vancouver’s pricey probe into whistleblower leaks criticized

The Northshore Wastewater Treatment Plant is the focus of a separate, $250-million lawsuit.

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Acciona alleges wrongful termination by Metro Vancouver, which is countersuing.

As for the latest litigation, Metro Vancouver declined to comment.

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