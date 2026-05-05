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1 comment

  1. Try This
    May 5, 2026 at 4:15 pm

    Why the “so-called”? That is exactly what it is called.
    I hope that they vote Frechette out. There is no place in Canada for making one of the official languages illegal.

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Politics

Fréchette to renew Charter override clause for language law as legislature resumes

By Caroline Plante and Thomas Laberge The Canadian Press
Posted May 5, 2026 12:44 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'CEGEP students boycott class, protest Quebec’s secularism and language laws'
CEGEP students boycott class, protest Quebec’s secularism and language laws
RELATED: CEGEP students boycott class, protest Quebec’s secularism and language laws
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Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette intends to renew the Charter’s override clause to protect one of the province’s French-language laws from court challenges.

The legislation to renew the so-called notwithstanding clause will be the first bill her party introduces since she was sworn into office last month.

The government pre-emptively invoked the override clause in 2022 on Bill 96, which reinforces the province’s French-language rules by expanding the powers of the language watchdog among other measures.

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Legislation that invokes the override clause must be renewed every five years but Fréchette’s bill would renew it early — and force the Liberals to take a position on it ahead of October’s general election.

Liberal Leader Charles Milliard has been facing pressure in recent weeks to clarify his stance on the use of the clause, as members of his political base have publicly criticized Bill 96.

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The new legislature session will start today with a speech from Fréchette in which she’ll outline her priorities for the coming weeks.

The bill renewing the notwithstanding clause is expected on Wednesday. Fréchette won’t have much time to make her mark, since the legislature will only be sitting for 17 days before breaking for the summer ahead of the Oct. 5 election.

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