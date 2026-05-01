Quebec’s minimum wage now $16.60 per hour

The minimum wage in Quebec is now $16.60 per hour.
The government announced the $0.50 per hour increase last January.
It says this represents a 3.11 per cent raise for some 258,900 workers in Quebec.
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Employees who receive tips, like bartenders and restaurant workers, are now paid $13.30 per hour.
Quebec’s minimum wage falls in the middle of that of other Canadian provinces and territories.
Alberta has the lowest minimum wage at $15 an hour, while Nunavut has the highest at $19.75. Ontario’s minimum wage is set to increase to $17.95 in October.
A study published yesterday by Quebec socioeconomic think tank IRIS shows someone living in Montreal needs to earn about $30 per hour to live above the poverty line.
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