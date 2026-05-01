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Canada

Quebec’s minimum wage now $16.60 per hour

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 1, 2026 8:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Minimum wage goes up in Quebec but is it enough?'
Minimum wage goes up in Quebec but is it enough?
RELATED: Minimum wage goes up in Quebec but is it enough? – May 1, 2023
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The minimum wage in Quebec is now $16.60 per hour.

The government announced the $0.50 per hour increase last January.

It says this represents a 3.11 per cent raise for some 258,900 workers in Quebec.

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Employees who receive tips, like bartenders and restaurant workers, are now paid $13.30 per hour.

Quebec’s minimum wage falls in the middle of that of other Canadian provinces and territories.

Alberta has the lowest minimum wage at $15 an hour, while Nunavut has the highest at $19.75. Ontario’s minimum wage is set to increase to $17.95 in October.

A study published yesterday by Quebec socioeconomic think tank IRIS shows someone living in Montreal needs to earn about $30 per hour to live above the poverty line.

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