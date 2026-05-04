Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

5 inmates still missing in Ontario after accidental release, government indicates

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 2:45 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ontario’s evolving explanation for how it accidentally released 150 inmates'
Ontario’s evolving explanation for how it accidentally released 150 inmates
WATCH: Ontario's evolving explanation for how it accidentally released 150 inmates – Apr 18, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

At least five inmates mistakenly released from Ontario’s jails remain unlawfully at large, Doug Ford and his solicitor general indicated, despite a promise from the premier to recapture them.

After Global News revealed issues with Ontario routinely releasing inmates by mistake, Ford admitted in mid-April that at least six were still on the loose.

“There’s still six prisoners at large and they’re going to be captured,” he said on April 21.

But roughly two weeks later, neither Ford nor Solicitor General Michael Kerzner could provide any update on the status of the inmates, one of whom the solicitor general clarified had been “immediately put back in jail.”

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The premier has said, I have said, we’re not going to accept one as being acceptable,” Kerzner said of mistakenly-released inmates. “We’re on our way to make sure that number goes to zero.”

Story continues below advertisement

Pressed on whether the five inmates were still missing and what they had found out about them, Ford and Kerzner offered few details.

The solicitor general said that, because police hadn’t issued any alerts about the missing inmates, they likely don’t pose a threat to public safety.

“Where there is any threat of danger to any community, the police services of jurisdiction will never hesitate in making a public service announcement,” Kerzner said.

“In the absence of that announcement, then there’s no threat to the community. But we’re not going to accept having even one person who’s released improperly.”

The Ford government faced more than a week of questions over mistakenly-released inmates.

In mid-April, Global News revealed more than 150 inmates were improperly released from Ontario’s jails over the past five years, something the government is notified about.

Despite receiving the notifications — and being briefed on the topic in January 2025 — Kerzner implied he was unaware of the issue, promising to “get to the bottom of it.”

He has since been forced to apologize “unreservedly” to legislators for repeatedly and incorrectly claiming inmates who are wrongly released are immediately re-apprehended, when some are actually still missing months after their release.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices