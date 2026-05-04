Search suspended in Cape Breton highlands for missing hiker from Australia

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

RCMP say the search has been suspended for a woman from Australia who is believed to have gone missing while hiking in Cape Breton Highlands National Park last month.

The multi-agency search, which lasted six days, ended Sunday and no further search activity is planned at this time, according to RCMP.

Police received a report of a missing person on April 28.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

According to RCMP, Denise Ann Williams, 62, from Australia was last heard from two weeks prior on April 15, when she indicated she was travelling to Chéticamp, N.S.

Her rental vehicle, a Nissan Sentra, was found at the Parks Canada Visitor Centre near the Acadian Trail head.

Search efforts involved DNR Air Services, RCMP police dog services, multiple ground search and rescue teams, the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, Parks Canada, Nova Scotia Public Safety Field Communications, and EHS emergency preparedness and special operations.

Story continues below advertisement

Williams is described as being five feet four inches tall, with greyish shoulder-length blond hair. She is believed to be wearing a dark winter jacket, a powder blue toque with “Antarctica” written on it, an orange and blue scarf and glasses.

Anyone who may have seen Williams around the Cape Breton Highlands National Park is asked to call Inverness County District RCMP at 902-258-2213.