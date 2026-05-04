Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Ford government planning new powers for transit constables to deal with drug use

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted May 4, 2026 11:13 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Province considers giving special constables more power on TTC'
Province considers giving special constables more power on TTC
RELATED; Province considers giving special constables more power on TTC – Feb 26, 2026
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Ford government is moving to give special constables enhanced powers to tackle drug use on public transit through provincial offences that could come with a $10,000 fine and six months in jail.

On Monday, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner teased new legislative changes he said would let special constables issue tickets to people using drugs on public transit, criminalize some drug-related items and punish landlords who know their tenants are making drugs.

“Through these proposed changes we are giving law enforcement and their partners the tools they need to keep our communities and transit systems safe, while holding offenders and those who enable them accountable,” Kerzner said in a statement.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The changes will be included in new, as-yet untabled legislation dealing with public safety, the government said. In recent years, the province has regularly tabled justice-related omnibus bills with various, often unrelated measures and regulations.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ford government has focused increasingly on special constables as it pushes to add police powers and capacity.

Last year, it passed a law that would allow more special constables to carry firearms and give long guns to Niagara Parks Commission officers.

Special constables are a police-adjacent category of officials who work in areas like campus security or transit enforcement. The vast majority carry pepper spray and batons but cannot use firearms.

It also tabled a regulation earlier this year to give special constables some ticketing powers relating to public drug use.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices