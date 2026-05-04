Ford government planning new powers for transit constables to deal with drug use

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The Ford government is moving to give special constables enhanced powers to tackle drug use on public transit through provincial offences that could come with a $10,000 fine and six months in jail.

On Monday, Solicitor General Michael Kerzner teased new legislative changes he said would let special constables issue tickets to people using drugs on public transit, criminalize some drug-related items and punish landlords who know their tenants are making drugs.

“Through these proposed changes we are giving law enforcement and their partners the tools they need to keep our communities and transit systems safe, while holding offenders and those who enable them accountable,” Kerzner said in a statement.

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The changes will be included in new, as-yet untabled legislation dealing with public safety, the government said. In recent years, the province has regularly tabled justice-related omnibus bills with various, often unrelated measures and regulations.

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The Ford government has focused increasingly on special constables as it pushes to add police powers and capacity.

Last year, it passed a law that would allow more special constables to carry firearms and give long guns to Niagara Parks Commission officers.

Special constables are a police-adjacent category of officials who work in areas like campus security or transit enforcement. The vast majority carry pepper spray and batons but cannot use firearms.

It also tabled a regulation earlier this year to give special constables some ticketing powers relating to public drug use.