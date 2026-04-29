‘There must be another way’: New Brunswick border towns worried about highway toll

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A planned highway toll for out-of-province drivers coming from Nova Scotia into New Brunswick is leading to plenty of controversy.

Business owners and local politicians in New Brunswick border communities say they are opposed to the plan and are worried what the financial implications will be.

“For everybody, they have to watch where they spend and they may decide not to travel at all or go in a different direction,” said Tom Trueman.

Trueman owns Trueman Blueberry Farms, a business in Aulac, N.B., known for its fresh blueberries and homemade ice cream.

He estimates about 35 per cent of his business comes from tourists and visitors from Nova Scotia. Not only that, but some of his employees make the journey across the border, too.

“It’s money out of people’s pockets. It will affect our staff. A number of our staff travel from Nova Scotia,” he said.

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Premier Susan Holt’s government announced the toll in its provincial budget in March, estimating it would bring in $10.4 million annually once in place in 2028. The $4 toll would apply to out-of-province vehicles on the Trans-Canada Highway in Aulac, N.B.

1:55 Nova Scotia MLA raising concerns about new highway tolls in New Brunswick

The mayor or Tantramar, N.B., is also against the toll, saying it would hurt his community.

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“We have a lot of people who live in Amherst (Nova Scotia) who come here for services and businesses that we operate here, we have a lot of Mount Allison students who live in Nova Scotia who come here,” said Mayor Andrew Black.

“So that’s the economic drivers and that would be a disappointment for our community.”

He also says consultations should have taken place, because no one from the provincial government reached out to him or his council prior to going public with the plan.

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“Just decisions like that made without consultation or us at the table is really frustrating,” said Black.

In the weeks since the toll was proposed, vocal opponents have included Nova Scotia politicians, the Atlantic Chamber of Commerce, and the Canadian Trucking Alliance.

Even Prime Minister Mark Carney weighed in.

He told reporters last week in Ottawa that the plan went against his government’s efforts to remove domestic trade barriers.

“No, I’m not happy … with the intention of New Brunswick, and we’ll continue to discuss with them,” Carney said on April 23.

Holt has defended the toll, saying the revenue is necessary to support critical infrastructure and highlighting how New Brunswickers have to pay a toll to enter both Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island via the the Cobequid Pass and Confederation Bridge.

But Trueman questions who will ultilmately pay the price.

“I can’t imagine that there’s not an easier way to raise the $10 million that they are suggesting is their positive gain from the tolls. There must be another way to do that that isn’t as detrimental to the local businesses,” he said.