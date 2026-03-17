Cash-strapped N.B. braces for cuts as Premier Holt’s Liberals deliver budget

New Brunswickers are about to find out exactly how Premier Susan Holt’s Liberal government plans to tackle the province’s worsening finances.
Finance Minister René Legacy is expected to table the new provincial budget in Fredericton today.
Last month, he revealed the 2025-26 fiscal year was headed toward a record $1.3-billion deficit.
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The government has warned that nearly every service and program is potentially facing cuts this year, including in health care.
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The finance department has said reducing the size of the civil service, closing small schools and selling off provincial buildings and properties are all being considered.
The government is considering tolls on out-of-province vehicles and increases to service fees to boost revenues, but Legacy has said he’s not seriously considering tax hikes.
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