Carney says he’s ‘not happy’ with New Brunswick’s planned road toll by N.S. boundary

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Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “not happy” with New Brunswick’s plans to set up a highway toll by the boundary with Nova Scotia.

He made the remarks to reporters in Ottawa, saying his government is against internal trade barriers because they hinder economic growth.

New Brunswick’s Liberal government says it plans to start tolling out-of-province vehicles on a highway in Aulac, N.B., by 2028.

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Premier Susan Holt says the levies will raise millions of dollars annually to help with road infrastructure costs.

The toll was included in the Holt government’s latest budget, which forecast a record $1.3-billion deficit.

Holt has maintained her government is moving ahead with the toll despite criticism it will discourage tourism and trade.