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Politics

Carney says he’s ‘not happy’ with New Brunswick’s planned road toll by N.S. boundary

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 23, 2026 11:42 am
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt in his office in Ottawa on Monday, April 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney meets with Premier of New Brunswick Susan Holt in his office in Ottawa on Monday, April 20, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. GAC
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Prime Minister Mark Carney says he’s “not happy” with New Brunswick’s plans to set up a highway toll by the boundary with Nova Scotia.

He made the remarks to reporters in Ottawa, saying his government is against internal trade barriers because they hinder economic growth.

New Brunswick’s Liberal government says it plans to start tolling out-of-province vehicles on a highway in Aulac, N.B., by 2028.

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Premier Susan Holt says the levies will raise millions of dollars annually to help with road infrastructure costs.

The toll was included in the Holt government’s latest budget, which forecast a record $1.3-billion deficit.

Holt has maintained her government is moving ahead with the toll despite criticism it will discourage tourism and trade.

Click to play video: 'Nova Scotia MLA raising concerns about new highway tolls in New Brunswick'
Nova Scotia MLA raising concerns about new highway tolls in New Brunswick

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