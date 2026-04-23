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Canada

London, Ont. friends split $80M Lotto Max win: ‘Feels unimaginable’

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 23, 2026 11:15 am
2 min read
Click to play video: '$80M Lotto Max jackpot claimed by London, Ont., friends after years of dreaming big'
$80M Lotto Max jackpot claimed by London, Ont., friends after years of dreaming big
WATCH: Two friends in London have won more than $80.4 million in a Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation Lotto Max draw after matching all numbers in the Dec. 30 jackpot.
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Two friends in London, Ont., ended their year in ways they couldn’t have possibly imagined — as newly minted multi-millionaires.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) announced Thursday that Greg S. and Krys P. won the $80-million Lotto Max jackpot from the Dec. 30, 2025, draw.

Furthermore, the duo also won $403,285.40 in the Lotto Max Combination Play during the same play, meaning they took home a total of $80,403,285.40. The winning ticket was bought at Happy Day’s Mini Mart on Aldersbrook Road in London.

The OLG said both men immigrated to Canada from Europe in the 1990s and met in an English as a Second Language class; they have been playing the lottery together for several years, only buying tickets when the jackpots are high and choosing Quick Pick numbers with an eight number Combination Play.

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Greg said he checked his numbers with a pen on paper, and again with the OLG app.

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“I saw the words Big Winner and the number 80 but I didn’t believe it at first. It was unbelievable! I checked it again and I saw the eight, the zeros and the commas and I knew it was $80 million!” he said.

Greg’s wife then called Krys.

“I had just woken up. She asked me if I checked our ticket yet. I checked it with my wife and saw we matched all the numbers. I was very happy, and very nervous too,” he said, adding he then quickly headed to Greg’s house.

“I went over to Greg’s to check the ticket together and shake his hand. He is the one who always took the time to go to the store and buy our tickets.”

The OLG said Greg recently retired from a manufacturing job, and Krys worked 12-hour shifts in a factory for 28 years.

Both men are now planning for the future and have called their winnings something that will benefit generations to come.

“We came to Canada many years ago in search of the Canadian dream and a better life. Over these years, we have worked hard and built lives we are proud of. We have been fortunate to own our homes and provide our children with education and opportunities for the future,” Greg said.

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“Still, we have always enjoyed dreaming bigger and have been playing the lottery for many years. Winning this prize feels unimaginable — it’s amazing!”

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