Albertans are the least satisfied with quality of life across Canada: StatCan

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Statistics Canada recently published new data showing that when it comes to overall life satisfaction, Albertans are at the bottom of the list.

When asked to rate their life satisfaction on a scale from one to 10, 46.1 per cent of Canadians rated their satisfaction an eight or higher. In Alberta, only 38.1 per cent say the same.

“It was not surprising at all to find that Albertans rank lower in life satisfaction than other provinces in Canada,” remarked Alex Bierman, a sociology professor with the University of Calgary. “We have to remember what people base their life satisfaction on.”

While many factors contribute towards an individual’s unique satisfaction, Bierman explains that perspective can either help or hinder.

“Life satisfaction is essentially the extent to which our lives meet what we expect for our lives and hope for our lives,” Bierman notes. “If you hope for more, you might be much less satisfied when you have less. If you hope for less, you’re probably still going to be satisfied even when you have less.”

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Bierman has his suspicions as to why many Albertans might be setting themselves up for disappointment.

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“For years we’ve heard about the Alberta advantage, I think we’ve been taught as Albertans to expect that our financial situation will be better,” said Bierman. “We’ll persist when maybe other parts of Canada do not. And I think now that Albertans are experiencing many of the same financial challenges that other Canadians are experiencing, it’s having a broader impact.”

Bierman also notes that, unlike the rest of Canada, Alberta is more sensitive to global factors.

“Albertans are very attuned to the global economy due to the emphasis on the oil industry,” Bierman states. “Albertans have a sense that we’re on the edge of possibly a global financial disaster.”

On the streets of Calgary, many residents who spoke to Global News expressed their overall satisfaction as being good, but said they can understand why other residents might feel less optimistic than the rest of Canada.

“Immigration right now, that’s a big hot topic,” said Calgary resident Niloo Honawar. “The whole separatist movement going on, which is also dividing a lot of Albertans.”

“I just finished university, and there are some opportunities,” explained Sydney Wolfe, who is also a Calgary resident. “But even though we’re getting these opportunities, it’s not getting us very far.”

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Beyond housing and food on the table, Albertans who reported higher satisfaction say they’re focused on what they can control.

“There’s always gonna be things that make things tougher,” acknowledges Calgarian Tyler Birse. “But family and friends are always gonna be there, and I think that is definitely something that will always improve that overall rating.”

That kind of mindset is exactly the type of thinking people need to focus on, according to Bierman.

“Put your energy into trying to create a positive change,” Bierman suggests. “And once that changes, you don’t perseverate, you don’t get online and doomscroll.”