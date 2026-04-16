Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

REM is coming to the West Island — but getting there may be a challenge

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted April 16, 2026 2:24 pm
2 min read
A REM train arrives at the Fairview-Pointe-Claire station on April 15, 2026. View image in full screen
A REM train arrives at the Fairview-Pointe-Claire station on April 15, 2026. David Sedell/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

For now, it’s mostly quiet.

But in just a few weeks, stations on the West Island will be anything but as the REM prepares to launch four new stations.

On May 18, Des Sources, Fairview-Pointe-Claire, Kirkland and l’Anse à l’Orme are expected to be open for business.

But depending on the station, getting there may look different.

At Fairview, there’s currently no parking for REM users.

Kirkland is expected to have 200 spots – but they are reserved for its residents only.

Meanwhile, the Des Sources station will have 484 spots, while the l’Anse à l’Orme branch in Ste-Anne de Bellevue will have 216.

“Right now, it’s hard to get there by car; [there’s] no parking,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere said. “We can’t cross the Trans-Canada highway safely – there’s no overpass, there’s no bike path. I mean, in order for it to work, I think all those elements – we all need to work together as a community to make it work.”
Story continues below advertisement

At Fairview, the mayor says there are ongoing discussions between REM officials and Cadillac Fairview to implement spots – but no deal is in place yet.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“They’re looking at X number of hundreds of spots,” Belvedere said. “I believe it is only temporary until things settle down. Obviously, Cadillac Fairview has a commitment to their tenants, too.”

In February, the STM announced what it called its biggest bus network overhaul yet.

Part of it was aimed at helping West Islanders reach the REM and encouraging them to leave their cars at home.

In Kirkland, Mayor Michel Gibson says he’s cautiously optimistic residents will embrace the new system, and hopes it also opens the West Island up to more visitors.

“It’s a welcome addition for our commercial, our industrial base and for our residents,” Gibson said. “They say it’ll be a great way to go downtown – but it’ll be a great way to come from downtown also.”

In Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, the mayor says the city is pleased with the changes the STM has incorporated.

But officials are bracing for an increase in traffic.

“Maybe on the Morgan exit and on Chemin Sainte-Marie because it’s not a large road,” said Michel Boudreault, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue mayor. “But the administration and council are watching that closely in the next couple months. And we’re already working on possible solutions in case it becomes an issue.”

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices