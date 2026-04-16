REM is coming to the West Island — but getting there may be a challenge

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For now, it’s mostly quiet.

But in just a few weeks, stations on the West Island will be anything but as the REM prepares to launch four new stations.

On May 18, Des Sources, Fairview-Pointe-Claire, Kirkland and l’Anse à l’Orme are expected to be open for business.

But depending on the station, getting there may look different.

At Fairview, there’s currently no parking for REM users.

Kirkland is expected to have 200 spots – but they are reserved for its residents only.

Meanwhile, the Des Sources station will have 484 spots, while the l’Anse à l’Orme branch in Ste-Anne de Bellevue will have 216.

“Right now, it’s hard to get there by car; [there’s] no parking,” Pointe-Claire Mayor John Belvedere said. “We can’t cross the Trans-Canada highway safely – there’s no overpass, there’s no bike path. I mean, in order for it to work, I think all those elements – we all need to work together as a community to make it work.”

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At Fairview, the mayor says there are ongoing discussions between REM officials and Cadillac Fairview to implement spots – but no deal is in place yet.

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“They’re looking at X number of hundreds of spots,” Belvedere said. “I believe it is only temporary until things settle down. Obviously, Cadillac Fairview has a commitment to their tenants, too.”

In February, the STM announced what it called its biggest bus network overhaul yet.

Part of it was aimed at helping West Islanders reach the REM and encouraging them to leave their cars at home.

In Kirkland, Mayor Michel Gibson says he’s cautiously optimistic residents will embrace the new system, and hopes it also opens the West Island up to more visitors.

“It’s a welcome addition for our commercial, our industrial base and for our residents,” Gibson said. “They say it’ll be a great way to go downtown – but it’ll be a great way to come from downtown also.”

In Ste-Anne-de-Bellevue, the mayor says the city is pleased with the changes the STM has incorporated.

But officials are bracing for an increase in traffic.

“Maybe on the Morgan exit and on Chemin Sainte-Marie because it’s not a large road,” said Michel Boudreault, Sainte-Anne-de-Bellevue mayor. “But the administration and council are watching that closely in the next couple months. And we’re already working on possible solutions in case it becomes an issue.”