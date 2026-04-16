Lambton College shooting suspect may be ‘attempting to alter’ appearance, clothing: police

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A 24-year-old man wanted in connection with a fatal triple shooting at an Ontario college earlier this month may be “attempting to alter” his appearance and clothing, police in Sarnia, Ont., say.

Investigators released a new photo of London, Ont., resident Kyaw Doe on Wednesday, alleging he is on the run following the April 10 incident that claimed the life of 20-year-old Dane Nisbet. Two others suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“A ‘Canada Wide Warrant’ has now been issued for the arrest of Kyaw ‘Chin’ Doe,” police said in a news release.

“This means that the Sarnia Police Service will retrieve him from any location he may be found within Canada.”

View image in full screen Kyaw Doe, 24, is seen in this March 2026 photo. Sarnia police say Doe, wanted for second-degree murder in connection with a fatal April 10 shooting at Lambton College, is on the run and may be ‘attempting to alter’ his appearance and clothing. Sarnia police/photo

At 12:52 a.m. last Friday, police were called to the college bar for reports of the shooting.

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Det.-Sgt. Kent Jamieson told Global News on Monday that four people – two men and two women – drove away from the scene in a Toyota Prius. One of the women was let out of the car, which made its way to London.

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On Saturday, police executed search warrants at two London homes. Officers recovered the vehicle and arrested one suspect.

Oudom Bun, 23, of London, was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder.

Doe is police’s prime suspect. At the time of the shooting, he was subject to a court order prohibiting him from possessing firearms.

He is wanted on charges of second-degree murder, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a firearm while prohibited. Investigators believe Doe, whom they allege has ties to criminal networks in western and northern Ontario, has left the Sarnia area and is in hiding.

Earlier in the night, he and the group he was with were at two other establishments.

“We believe that Doe was causing issues or creating confrontation at each of those establishments. However, we do not believe he had any prior contact with the involved victims,” Jamieson said.

“Even if they were at any of those bars earlier, this was not something that had boiled over from another location, but an event that began and ended at Lambton with respect to the confrontation between those four and the victims.”

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View image in full screen Kyaw Doe is seen in these photos provided by Sarnia police. Sarnia police/photo

To find Doe, officers executed search warrants at a home in Sarnia and at a hotel unit in nearby Point Edward on Sunday.

During the search warrant, police arrested a woman who was one of two females with the suspects the night of the shooting.

When they raided the hotel unit, officers found what they believe was the weapon used in the shooting – a Glock 45 acquired outside Canada, Jamieson said. A man who was in the unit was also arrested.

Ava-Leigh Lightheart and Johnathan Osborne-Walsh, both 19, are each facing multiple charges, including being an accessory after the fact to murder.

There is “no evidence of any culpability” regarding the woman who was let out of the car, Jamieson said, adding that she is now a witness.

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Jamieson said every Ontario police force, as well as border agencies, has been alerted to be on the lookout for Doe.

Police said Wednesday the new photo of Doe was taken in March.

“It’s in your best interest to contact a lawyer and make arrangements to surrender yourself immediately to police,” Jamieson said Monday.

“You will be found, you will be arrested, and you will be brought to justice.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.