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Crime

1 man dead, 2 others hurt after shooting at Lambton College bar: Sarnia police

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted April 10, 2026 9:55 am
1 min read
Sarnia Police car View image in full screen
A Sarnia Police Service car is pictured in Sarnia, Ont., on July 1, 2017. Sarnia police said one man was killed and two others were hurt after a shooting at a Lambton College campus bar overnight Friday. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press
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One man is dead and two others were hurt after a shooting at a college bar in Sarnia, Ont., overnight Friday.

Sarnia police officers were called to the bar at Lambton College at 12:52 a.m. Friday for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, officers found three people suffering from injuries they described as both life-and-non-life-threatening.

A 20-year-old Sarnia man was taken to Bluewater Health in serious condition; he later died in hospital.

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Police said no one was in custody as of 4 a.m., and that the investigation is ongoing.

Lambton College said in a post on Facebook its Sarnia campus is closed for the day.

“Lambton College is deeply saddened to share that an individual has died following a shooting early this morning during a Student Administrative Council event on the Sarnia Main Campus. Two other individuals sustained non-life-threatening injuries,” the school said.

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“This loss is a profound tragedy. We extend our deepest condolences to the individual’s family, loved ones and friends and to everyone affected by this staggering loss. Our thoughts are with everyone impacted by this senseless act of violence.”

Support is being provided to members of the Lambton College community through counselling and wellness and the employee and family assistance plan, the school added.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

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