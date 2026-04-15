Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

BC Ferries’ Queen of Surrey suffers mechanical issue, sailings cancelled

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 15, 2026 5:46 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'The challenges of funding BC Ferries'
The challenges of funding BC Ferries
WATCH: BC Ferries Commissioner Eva Hage speaks with Jordan Armstrong on how we got to the current state of funding for the BC Ferries service, and what she thinks need to be done to get to a state of sustainable funding in the future.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A BC Ferries vessel is experiencing mechanical issues again on Wednesday and some sailings were cancelled.

Six sailings on the Queen of Surrey between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale have been cancelled on Wednesday as BC Ferries says there is an issue with the vessel’s generator.

BC Ferries said the foot passengers disembarked, but vehicles remained on board. The organization said that passengers in the vehicles were provided complimentary beverages until the vessel had been cleared to sail.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It was cleared to sail again around 3 p.m.

The Queen of Surrey was out of service earlier this month due to mechanical issues and repairs, but BC Ferries said Wednesday’s issue is unrelated to previous issues.

It had only been back in service for 40 minutes on April 5 when it broke down again.

Story continues below advertisement

Earlier that week it was also out of service due to undergoing a scheduled retrofit.

Last Wednesday, BC Ferries also raised its fares.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices