BC Ferries’ Queen of Surrey suffers mechanical issue, sailings cancelled

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A BC Ferries vessel is experiencing mechanical issues again on Wednesday and some sailings were cancelled.

Six sailings on the Queen of Surrey between Horseshoe Bay and Langdale have been cancelled on Wednesday as BC Ferries says there is an issue with the vessel’s generator.

BC Ferries said the foot passengers disembarked, but vehicles remained on board. The organization said that passengers in the vehicles were provided complimentary beverages until the vessel had been cleared to sail.

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It was cleared to sail again around 3 p.m.

The Queen of Surrey was out of service earlier this month due to mechanical issues and repairs, but BC Ferries said Wednesday’s issue is unrelated to previous issues.

It had only been back in service for 40 minutes on April 5 when it broke down again.

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Earlier that week it was also out of service due to undergoing a scheduled retrofit.

Last Wednesday, BC Ferries also raised its fares.