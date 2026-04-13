Ingram named Eastern Conference player of the week

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NEW YORK – Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram has been named the NBA’s Eastern Conference Player of the Week.

Ingram averaged a team-high 25.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, one steal and 33.3 minutes as Toronto went 3-1 last week.

He shot .578 (37-64) from the field, .533 (8-15) from three-point range and .800 (20-25) at the free-throw line.

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Ingram started the week with 23 points and six rebounds Apr. 7 vs. Miami. He followed up two nights later with a season-high 38 points and seven rebounds in a second straight victory over the Heat.

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After scoring 16 points Friday in a 112-95 loss to New York, Ingram wrapped up the regular season with 25 points and nine rebounds in a win over Brooklyn on Sunday, clinching a playoff spot for the Raptors.

Ingram is the third Raptor to win player of the week honours this season, joining Scottie Barnes (Week 12: Jan. 5-11) and Imanuel Quickley (Week 14: Jan. 19-25).

He has earned the honour five times in his career.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 13, 2026.