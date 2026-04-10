‘Not good enough’: Downtown Van calls for action on Granville Street

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The non-profit organization representing 8,000 business and property owners in Vancouver’s downtown core, said it’s critical government addresses the challenges facing the city’s entertainment district.

“Downtowns matter and they are absolutely worth fighting for,” Downtown Van CEO Jane Talbot told Global News following the release of the 2026 State of Downtown report.

While Granville Street’s vacancy rate dropped to 24.9 per cent in January after hitting 29.4 per cent in 2025, it’s still higher than average and about one in four storefronts remain empty, according to Downtown Van.

The Business Improvement Association (BIA) data also shows that on average, 50 per cent of all service calls for its Downtown Vancouver Community Safety Team occur on Granville Street.

Calls increased across every category last year, with open drug use up 33 per cent and welfare checks rising by 26 per cent.

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“Granville Street is the heart of our 90-block district and until we meaningfully address the challenges the street is facing, our entire district and, I would argue, our entire downtown core cannot realize its full potential,” Talbot said in an interview.

Talbot is optimistic the ‘Granville Street Pedestrian Zone’ during the FIFA World Cup will bring renewed energy to the corridor while supporting businesses that have worked hard to stay resilient through several challenging years.

Between June 11 and July 20, the entertainment district between Georgia and Davie Streets will be closed to vehicle traffic.

2:20 Vancouver hospitality industry calls for immediate shutdown of three SROs

When Global News visited Granville Street Tuesday, several people could be seen smoking drugs as VPD officers walked the beat, stopping to speak with some individuals outside one of three problematic provincially-owned single-room occupancy (SRO) buildings.

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“Right now, it’s fine,” said Rishab Chaudhary of Venom Convenience Store. “There used to be a lot (of street disorder), but now the cops, they are taking care of it.”

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In June 2025, Vancouver mayor Ken Sim announced the province was planning to transition the supportive housing units in the 110-room Luugat or former Howard Johnson hotel, the 93-room St. Helen’s SRO at 1161 Granville Street and the 77-room Granville Villa at 1025 Granville Street – out of the city’s entertainment district.

The province is working with BC Housing to relocate all Luugat tenants and close the SRO at 1176 Granville Street by the end of June, the BC Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs confirmed Tuesday.

“They gave us a new place,” Luugat resident Kyle Vipond told Global News. “They told us we’d be moving like, a week ago and they told us today (Tuesday) there’d be movers.”

Vipond then said his girlfriend became ill and was admitted to hospital.

“The mould and everything in this building, it’s just a horrible place to live,” Vipond said of the Luugat.

2:32 B.C. government says it will move people out of Granville Street SROs.

The former Granville Strip hotel has seen thousands of police and fire calls and been the subject of numerous street disorder complaints since the province purchased it for $55 million in June 2020 and transformed it into supportive housing during COVID-19.

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“Just walking through the halls makes you sick,” Vipond told Global News.

“We have to make sure the people who need the care are receiving it,” Talbot said.

While the province said 30 tenants have moved out of the Luugat as of April 7, 50 others remain.

It’s still unclear when residents of Granville Villa and the St. Helen’s Hotel will be relocated to subsidized and supportive housing outside of the Granville Entertainment District (GED).

“That’s not good enough, we need a timeline for all three,” Talbot told Global News.

B.C.’s Housing Minister was unavailable for an interview earlier this week.

In a statement, Christine Boyle’s ministry said, “We don’t have a timeline for when supportive housing operations will come to an end at St. Helens or Granville Villa, but will provide an update once timelines are established”.

The BC Ministry of Housing and Municipal Affairs said the province, BC Housing and the City of Vancouver are working together as part of a broader agreement that will replace the three SRO sites with approximately 280 self-contained units outside of the GED.

“I understand these things take time, but we need urgency on the street and communication from the province on this issue,” Talbot said in an interview.

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When asked if the downtown core is ready for the FIFA World Cup in terms of the two-kilometre “beautification zone” or Controlled Area around BC Place stadium that is required under the host city agreement, Talbot said she understands there are no plans to displace any unhoused or vulnerable people.

“We’ve asked that question and we have been told that the street will not be changing – it’s an inclusive event and everyone is welcome,” Talbot told Global News. “And that’s the approach that we’re taking for the 39-day pedestrianization of the street, everyone is welcome.”