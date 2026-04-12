Recipe: Kalamata olive, mint and pumpkin seed tapenade

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Kalamata olive, mint and pumpkin seed tapenade

2 Cups Kalamata Olives

1 Tablespoon Capers

2 Cloves Garlic

½ Tablespoon Anchovies

½ Teaspoon Chili Flakes

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

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3 Tablespoons Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

1 Tablespoon Fresh Basil

3 Tablespoons Fresh Mint

1 Tablespoon Parsley

1 Teaspoon Lemon Zest

Method:

1 – Mince basil, mint and parsley. Combine with lemon zest and set aside.

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2 – Crush or grind pumpkin seeds until the size of cooked rice.

3 – Add remaining ingredients to a food processor and pulse to the proper consistency.

4 – Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, stir to incorporate.