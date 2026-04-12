Recipe: Kalamata olive, mint and pumpkin seed tapenade

Kalamata olive, mint and pumpkin seed tapenade
2 Cups Kalamata Olives
1 Tablespoon Capers
2 Cloves Garlic
½ Tablespoon Anchovies
½ Teaspoon Chili Flakes
1 Tablespoon Olive Oil
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3 Tablespoons Toasted Pumpkin Seeds
1 Tablespoon Fresh Basil
3 Tablespoons Fresh Mint
1 Tablespoon Parsley
1 Teaspoon Lemon Zest
Method:
1 – Mince basil, mint and parsley. Combine with lemon zest and set aside.
2 – Crush or grind pumpkin seeds until the size of cooked rice.
3 – Add remaining ingredients to a food processor and pulse to the proper consistency.
4 – Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, stir to incorporate.
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