SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Recipe: Kalamata olive, mint and pumpkin seed tapenade

By Rocky Mountaineer Chef Kaelhub Cudmore Global News
Posted April 12, 2026 11:00 am
1 min read
The Rocky Mountaineer travels from Vancouver to Jasper.
The Rocky Mountaineer travels from Vancouver to Jasper. Rocky Mountaineer
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Kalamata olive, mint and pumpkin seed tapenade

2 Cups Kalamata Olives

1 Tablespoon Capers

2 Cloves Garlic

½ Tablespoon Anchovies

½ Teaspoon Chili Flakes

1 Tablespoon Olive Oil

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

3 Tablespoons Toasted Pumpkin Seeds

1 Tablespoon Fresh Basil

3 Tablespoons Fresh Mint

1 Tablespoon Parsley

1 Teaspoon Lemon Zest

 

Method:

1 – Mince basil, mint and parsley. Combine with lemon zest and set aside.

Story continues below advertisement

2 – Crush or grind pumpkin seeds until the size of cooked rice.

3 – Add remaining ingredients to a food processor and pulse to the proper consistency.

4 – Combine all ingredients in a mixing bowl, stir to incorporate.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

Sponsored content

AdChoices