Winnipeg Jets keep faint playoff hopes alive with 3-2 win in St. Louis

Going into Thursday night’s showdown with the Blues in St. Louis, the Winnipeg Jets knew they had no room for error.

If they wanted to make the playoffs, this was a game they absolutely had to have.

Mission accomplished as the Jets overcame a bit of a slow start and held on for a 3-2 win to keep their still slim postseason hopes alive.

The Blues got off to the better start, taking advantage of the game’s first power play.

St. Louis cycled the puck around the Winnipeg end, leading to Robert Thomas briefly losing the handle on the puck. As he went to retrieve it along the boards, two penalty killers converged on him, freeing up space for Dylan Holloway.

Thomas got to the puck first and slid a backhand pass through his own legs to Holloway, who took a moment to gather the puck before firing it past Connor Hellebuyck at the 4:56 mark.

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At one point, the Blues had a 10-4 edge in shots on goal, but over the final 11:39, Winnipeg outshot the home side 12-2 and tied the game in the process.

Mark Scheifele carried the puck into the Blues’ end down the right wing before a centreing pass went off a defender and into the other corner. Haydn Fleury got to it first and knocked it to Scheifele behind the net, who found a hard-driving Alex Iafallo cutting down the lane for his 13th of the season at the 9:24 mark.

The assist for Scheifele was his 98th point of the season, setting a new standard for points in a season in the Jets 2.0 era, eclipsing the 97 points that Kyle Connor had last season.

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St. Louis came oh-so-close to regaining the lead with roughly six minutes to go when Holloway undressed Hellebuyck with a great deke but as he went to slide it into the open net, Josh Morrissey got his stick across the goal line to prevent the goal.

Moments later, Brad Lambert drew a penalty on the Blues with a great net-drive but the Jets couldn’t convert on the power play, though they did get five shots on goal during the two minute minor penalty.

St. Louis had two power plays in the second but the score stayed tied 1-1 deep into the second but not long after a penalty to Dylan DeMelo expired, the Jets took their first lead of the night.

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Winnipeg’s top line had the puck humming around the St. Louis zone, leading to Jacob Bryson getting the puck at the left point. He floated a shot on goal through some traffic that Jordan Binnington made a meal out of, coughing up a huge rebound that Josh Morrissey chipped into the net for his 14th of the season at the 14:11 mark.

Just 1:40 later, Winnipeg doubled their lead.

Gabriel Vilardi tracked down a loose puck behind the St. Louis net, bringing it around to Binnington’s right before giving it to Cole Perfetti. Perfetti spotted Jonathan Toews wide open on the other side of the ice so he rapidly got Toews the puck for a one-timer into an open net for his 11th of the season and second in as many games.

Shots on goal in the second favoured Winnipeg 11-7 as they took the 3-1 lead to the third.

The Blues found themselves on another power play early in the third when Neal Pionk was called for tripping but once again Winnipeg was able to get the kill.

St. Louis had possession of the puck for much of the third but Winnipeg did a great job of preventing shots from getting through to Hellebuyck, allowing just two shots on goal through the first 13 minutes of the final frame before the Blues cut the lead to one.

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Moments after Binnington made a fine stop on Iafallo, the Blues broke the puck up the ice. Holloway won a puck battle with Pionk at the Jets’ blue line, sliding it over to Jordan Kyrou for an odd-man rush as Connor and Scheifele were slow to get back into the play.

As he skated deep into the Winnipeg end, Kyrou sent the puck over to Colton Parayko, who wristed it past Hellebuyck to make it 3-2 with exactly seven minutes to play.

The Blues had a great look to tie the game off the ensuing faceoff when Dalibor Dvorsky got free and skated in on a partial break before whipping a shot wide of the net.

With 2:34 to go, Morrissey caught Jimmy Snuggerud in the face with a high stick, giving the Blues their fifth power play chance of the game and it became a 6-on-4 with 90 seconds remaining when Binnington went to the bench for an extra attacker.

St. Louis struggled tremendously to get anything set up, generating no shots before the final horn sounded. In fact, the Parayko goal was the Blues’ final shot on goal of the night as they managed just three in the entire third period and one total shot in their final four power play chances.

That meant Hellebuyck had to make 20 saves to earn the win while Scheifele picked up two assists to get to 99 points on the season.

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Winnipeg will need to keep on winning if they want to have a shot at the wild card, and that quest continues at home Saturday evening against the Flyers. The puck drops just after 6 p.m. with pregame coverage on 680 CJOB beginning at 4 p.m.