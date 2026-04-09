‘Heartbreaking loss’: Businesses, apartments destroyed in downtown New Glasgow, N.S. fire

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Residents and officials in New Glasgow, N.S., are reeling after a massive fire downtown destroyed historic buildings that housed apartments and businesses.

The blaze broke out at around 3 p.m. Wednesday on Provost Street.

Chief Ross White of the New Glasgow Fire Department says crews started with an interior attack but the fire got into the roofline, which led to flames spreading between the adjoining buildings.

“Once we realized that we couldn’t contain (an) interior attack, we had to go to a defensive attack. So we had to pull everybody out and work around from the exterior of the building with the aerial apparatus and multiple mutual aid departments to help us with those operation,” he said.

Multiple crews from surrounding areas battled the fire into the night and an excavator was brought in to tear down the structures.

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“We were active firefighting until almost 10 o’clock last night, chasing hot spots with the excavator in the back section and then I left a crew here just to monitor and secure the premise while they chased hot spots throughout the night,” said White.

He adds that two firefighters had to be checked out by EHS for overexertion on scene.

The fire ultimately destroyed three adjoining buildings — displacing 14 people from their homes, and significantly damaging surrounding properties.

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In an update from the town, officials confirmed Zelda’s Flowers, Proud Pets and Twagy Vintage were directly impacted and described the businesses as “valued members of our downtown business community and wonderful downtown partners and friends.”

‘I dropped everything and ran’

Ken Roux, who owns Twagy Vintage and lived above the store, also owns the building. He says he was just down the street when the fire broke out.

When he heard the fire trucks, he immediately raced back to the store and tried to rescue some valuables from the building.

“I could see smoke coming to the corner shop there, so I dropped everything and ran up and got my dog and a couple valuables that I knew where they were and made as many trips as I can,” he said.

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“I think I made three little trips across the street before it was too smoky to be in there any longer.”

He says he tried calling his pet cat but the animal didn’t make it. He also lost all the stock in his store.

On Thursday morning, Roux told Global News he’s trying to persevere and is thankful for the community support and donations since news of the fire broke.

“It’s a struggling little downtown, so it’s going to be tough for the town (and) community as a whole, I think, for us all,” said Roux.

In a statement, Mayor Nancy Dicks says the whole town is feeling the pain of loss.

“This is a heartbreaking loss for our downtown and for the families and business owners directly impacted,” she said.

“In the face of such tragedy, we have also seen the very best of our community. First responders, partner agencies, local businesses, and residents came together in dark and difficult moments to support one another, demonstrating the strength, compassion, and resilience that define New Glasgow. Our community stands united as we begin the process of recovery and continue to support those affected.”

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Chief White says crews were appreciative of the support — both in terms of neighbouring departments that came to help and for community members who brought bottles of water for firefighters.

“My thoughts go to the tenants and the business owners because it’s a huge loss to the community,” he said.

A section of Provost Street remains closed Thursday as fire crews and investigators are on scene.

The fire marshal will be investigating the cause of the blaze.

— with a file from Angela Capobianco