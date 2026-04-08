SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Ovechkin will decide future plans after season

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted April 8, 2026 10:37 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

TORONTO – Alex Ovechkin won’t be holding a farewell tour.

The Washington Capitals captain and the NHL’s all-time goal-scorer said in a taped message Wednesday he will wait until the off-season to decide on his playing future.

“We’re going to make a decision in the summer,” Alex Ovechkin said, noting he still needs to speak with his family, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan and general manager Chris Patrick.

He added health will be the key factor: “I’m going to be 41 years old in September, so you just have to be smart about it.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Blue Jays buzz lifts Toronto economy amid Leafs disappointment'
Blue Jays buzz lifts Toronto economy amid Leafs disappointment
Story continues below advertisement

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 goals last April and currently sits at 928 for his career. The Russian with a lethal shot that’s terrorized netminders for more than two decades has scored 31 goals in 2025-26 — the 20th time in 21 seasons he’s bagged at least 30.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The Capitals were set to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday before a home-and-home with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a trip to face the Columbus Blue Jackets to wrap up the regular-season schedule.

Washington has yet to be eliminated from playoff contention, but sat five points back of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot ahead of its game at Scotiabank Arena.

The No. 1 overall pick at the 2004 draft, Ovechkin has registered 1,684 points (928 goals, 756 assists) in 1,569 regular-season games. He’s added 147 points (77 goals, 70 assists) in 161 playoff contests, including the Capitals’ only Stanley Cup victory in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.

Advertisement

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices