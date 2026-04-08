Ovechkin will decide future plans after season

Send this page to someone via email

TORONTO – Alex Ovechkin won’t be holding a farewell tour.

The Washington Capitals captain and the NHL’s all-time goal-scorer said in a taped message Wednesday he will wait until the off-season to decide on his playing future.

“We’re going to make a decision in the summer,” Alex Ovechkin said, noting he still needs to speak with his family, Capitals owner Ted Leonsis, president of hockey operations Brian MacLellan and general manager Chris Patrick.

He added health will be the key factor: “I’m going to be 41 years old in September, so you just have to be smart about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Ovechkin broke Wayne Gretzky’s mark of 894 goals last April and currently sits at 928 for his career. The Russian with a lethal shot that’s terrorized netminders for more than two decades has scored 31 goals in 2025-26 — the 20th time in 21 seasons he’s bagged at least 30.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Capitals were set to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday before a home-and-home with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and a trip to face the Columbus Blue Jackets to wrap up the regular-season schedule.

Washington has yet to be eliminated from playoff contention, but sat five points back of the Eastern Conference’s second wild-card spot ahead of its game at Scotiabank Arena.

The No. 1 overall pick at the 2004 draft, Ovechkin has registered 1,684 points (928 goals, 756 assists) in 1,569 regular-season games. He’s added 147 points (77 goals, 70 assists) in 161 playoff contests, including the Capitals’ only Stanley Cup victory in 2018.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 8, 2026.