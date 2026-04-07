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Canada

Canada’s Wonderland will require visitors under 16 to be accompanied this summer

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted April 7, 2026 2:03 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Freefalling at Canada’s Wonderland: testing the new AlpenFury roller coaster'
Freefalling at Canada’s Wonderland: testing the new AlpenFury roller coaster
WATCH: Freefalling at Canada’s Wonderland: Testing the new AlpenFury roller-coaster – Jul 17, 2025
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Canada’s Wonderland says it has transformed one of its rides, its menu and has added restrictions for visitors under the age of 16 ahead of its official annual opening.

The amusement park, located just north of Toronto in Vaughan, will officially open to the public on May 3, after its traditional winter closure.

Among the major changes this year is a restriction on those 15 or younger entering the park. From 4 p.m. daily, anyone under 16 must be accompanied by an adult aged 21 or older.

A spokesperson for the amusement park said it was “standard” at other major venues — emphasizing it was not in response to a specific incident.

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“As of 4 p.m. daily, all guests ages 15 years old or younger must be accompanied by a chaperone who is at least 21 years old in order to be admitted or to remain in the park. One chaperone may accompany no more than 10 guests aged 15 or younger per day,” they wrote.

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“Chaperone policies are becoming standard at major entertainment venues and we are adapting the policy proactively to help keep the park safe and enjoyable for all.”

Elsewhere, Flight Deck, a long-time roller-coaster in the park that first launched as Top Gun back in 1995, is being rebranded as The DareDeviler, along with new trains and track enhancements.

“We’re excited to breathe new life into one of our classic roller coasters,” said Heather Hill, park manager, in a statement.

“With The DareDeviler, we’re elevating the thrill experience with a smoother, more comfortable ride —while AlpenFury continues to deliver the record-breaking excitement that thrilled guests last season and will again in 2026.”

The ride will see a themed beer launched alongside it, while several menu items have been updated across the park.

Donair Kabobs join the list of foods served at Lazy Bear Lodge, while Choco Crispy Bites Funnel Cake is also new this year.

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