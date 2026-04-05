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1 comment

  1. Gerry Fincati
    April 5, 2026 at 5:45 pm

    Go Habs Go!

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Sports

Montreal returns to NHL playoffs, 1st Canadian team to clinch playoff spot this year

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted April 5, 2026 4:52 pm
1 min read
Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) celebrates his goal with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during second period NHL hockey action against the Anaheim Ducks, in Montreal on Sunday, March 15, 2026. View image in full screen
Montreal Canadiens' Cole Caufield (13) celebrates his goal with teammates Nick Suzuki (14) and Juraj Slafkovsky (20) during second period NHL hockey action against the Anaheim Ducks, in Montreal on Sunday, March 15, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi
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The Montreal Canadiens are playoff-bound again.

Montreal clinched its spot in the Stanley Cup playoffs Sunday afternoon after the Detroit Red Wings fell 5-4 to the Minnesota Wild, making the Canadiens the first Canadian NHL team to secure a post-season berth.

It marks a second straight appearance after the Canadiens snapped a three-year drought last spring, following a full-scale rebuild. They claimed the final spot in the Eastern Conference before falling to the Washington Capitals in five games in the first round.

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This time, they’re not just squeaking in.

Montreal (45-21-10) has punched its ticket with six games to spare in the regular season and sits second in the Atlantic Division with 100 points, firmly in the mix for home-ice advantage heading into Sunday night’s matchup with the New Jersey Devils.

The Canadiens — with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson leading a young, talented core — are also riding an eight-game winning streak.

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