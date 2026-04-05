Recipe: Easter Sunday brunch

This is a quick and tasty version for an impromptu Easter Brunch.
Eggs, tortilla, avocados, and salsa. A mimosa is always a nice addition.
4 tablespoons butter
1 large shallot, diced fine
1/2 green pepper, diced fine
5 red grape tomatoes, quartered
6 free-range large eggs
sea salt (to taste)
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ground pepper (to taste)
pinch of smoked paprika
grated cheese, Jarlsberg, Fontina or Swiss
1/3 cup chopped cilantro
Heat the butter in a non-stick pan. Add the shallot and pepper, sauté, do not brown.
Whisk the eggs with the salt, pepper and paprika, pour into the pan and cook the eggs using the method of 1 minute on the heat, and one minute off the heat.
Halfway through, sprinkle the cheese on top and continue to cook until the desired doneness is reached. Add the cilantro.
Fill the taco with the egg mixture, place in the holders and let your guests garnish with the toppings.
1 package mini tortillas, wrapped in foil and warmed in the oven until serving.
Toppings:
Crisp Bacon or Prosciutto
Salsa
Diced avocado
sliced green onion
Pickled jalapeños
Serves 6
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