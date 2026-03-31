Recipe: Tartar sauce and beer batter for a great halibut fish and chips

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Cardero chef Jason Kleinfeld joins Global News Morning to talk about why halibut is a great choice for fish and chips.

He also shared his recipes for a great tartar sauce and beer batter to make at home.

Tartar sauce

1 cup mayonnaise

¼ minced small sweet white onion

3 tablespoons minced cornichons, or pickles, or relish

2 tablespoons minced capers

2 tablespoons chopped fine fresh parsley

1 lemon squeezed

Dash of Worcestershire and a dash of Tabasco sauce

Salt and pepper

Mix all ingredients together, season to taste

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Beer batter

1 cup of all-purpose flour

½ cup cornstarch

1 ½ teaspoon baking powder

1 bottle beer of choice, lager preferred, or 1 ½ cups soda water

2 ice cubes

Pinch of salt

Optional ingredients: fresh cracked pepper, turmeric, fresh herbs (parsley or dill)

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Whisk all ingredients until smooth; it should resemble pancake batter

Keep cold, add ice cubes to assist if the beer is warm. You can also add additional ingredients for fun. Kleinfeld says he likes the way parsley looks in the batter, also turmeric can brighten the colour as well.

Pat dry and season the fish before dipping it into batter

When pulling fish out of the batter, allow the batter to naturally drip from the fish before placing it into hot oil

Cook fish at 375 degrees Clecius until desired colour, place on paper towel or drip tray before serving.