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Canada

Vape shop hopes clothing helps track down suspects in West Kelowna smash-and-grab

Last Wednesday, a break-in and theft left the shop with several thousands of dollars in property damage and $5,000 in stolen merchandise.
By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 30, 2026 8:33 pm
2 min read
The smash-and-grab at the West Kelowna vape shop happened last Wednesday just after 3:30 a.m. View image in full screen
The smash-and-grab at the West Kelowna vape shop happened last Wednesday just after 3:30 a.m. Kelowna Vapor Lounge
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A window at the Kelowna Vapor Lounge in West Kelowna, B.C., remains boarded up five days after a smash-and-grab at the newly-opened business.

“It’s disheartening,” said Kristin Greenwood, Vapor Lounge manager.

The vape shop on Carrington Road only opened four months ago.

Last Wednesday, a break-in and theft left the shop with several thousands of dollars in property damage and $5,000 in stolen merchandise.

“They were in here less than a minute,” said Greenwood.

It was just after 3:30 a.m. when a smashed window triggered the security alarm.

Security video shows two suspects gaining entry into the shop and loading disposable vape products into a bag before fleeing the scene.

Story continues below advertisement

The stolen merchandise include ABT-branded products and Hi5.

“It looked like they knew exactly where to go,” Greenwood said. “They never went further than where they needed to go and they were in and out real quick.”

Click to play video: 'Two Kelowna coffee shops hit by smash and grabs'
Two Kelowna coffee shops hit by smash and grabs

RCMP did not provide any information on the investigation or whether any suspects have been identified, but Greenwood says it appears they’re youth.

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“They were wearing, like, childish kind of clothing. It definitely looked like kids to me, just the way they were behaving,” Greenwood said.

“They are covered up. They were wearing skeleton gloves, hoodies. One had long hair and a very distinct hoodie.”

It’s that distinct hoodie that Greenwood says he hopes helps track down those responsible.

Story continues below advertisement

The hoodie has a distinct logo by a brand called ‘Rare Americans’.

One of the suspects wore a distinct hoodie similar to this one. View image in full screen
One of the suspects wore a distinct hoodie similar to this one.

Greenwood said the biggest concern is that the stolen products will be re-sold to minors.

“Schools and high schools, that’s probably where they’re going to try and resell it,” Greenwood said. “Obviously we don’t want this in the hands of youth.”

Greenwood urging the community to keep an eye out and alert police of any of these kinds of illegal sales.

Shop operators are also looking at implementing bars on windows to prevent something like this from happening again.

Click to play video: 'Kelowna neighbourhood concerned over crime'
Kelowna neighbourhood concerned over crime

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