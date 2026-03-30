Vanier College apologizes after backlash over Holocaust commemoration postponement

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Vanier College is apologizing after facing criticism for postponing a Holocaust commemoration event, acknowledging it failed to fully consider the impact of the decision.

In a statement sent to Global News, the college said its 34th Holocaust and Genocide Symposium went ahead as planned last week, featuring multiple educational activities and guest speakers for students, faculty and staff.

However, the college said the decision to reschedule the commemorative portion of the event was made amid heightened attention to safety and security.

“In doing so, the College acknowledges that it did not fully consider the significance and impact that such a change could carry. This was an oversight,” the statement said.

1:34 Holocaust survivor calls Montreal college’s decision to cancel commemoration ‘cowardly’

The college extended “sincere apologies” to those affected, “especially to Ms. Eva Kuper and all Holocaust survivors,” and said it is taking full responsibility.

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It added it is working with the event organizer to hold a rescheduled commemoration for students and staff “under conditions that allow it to proceed with the respect and attention it deserves.”

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The apology follows criticism from Kuper, a Holocaust survivor and educator, who had been scheduled to speak at the event before it was cancelled less than a week in advance.

“It was very disappointing that Vanier decided to cancel the commemoration in fear,” Kuper told Global News on Thursday, saying she had been told there were concerns about possible demonstrations.

“When fear rules your decisions rather than conviction of what is right, that’s dangerous,” she said. “I think that it was cowardly.”

Vanier had said earlier the decision to postpone the commemorative event — while continuing the broader symposium — was made despite no specific threat, citing the current geopolitical context and advice from its security team.

The college’s director general, Benoit Morin, previously described the situation as a “misunderstanding,” adding the decision applied only to the commemoration and not the symposium’s broader programming.

The Jewish Community Council of Montreal also condemned the move, calling it “a disgraceful act of capitulation” and emphasizing the importance of preserving opportunities for survivor testimony.

In its latest statement, Vanier said it values its longstanding relationship with the Jewish community and remains committed to remembrance, education and dialogue.