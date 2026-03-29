Recipe: Asparagus risotto

Asparagus Risotto
Recipe by: Daniele Navarria, Head Chef, Il Cappello di Dolce Amore
Serves 2
Ingredients
- 100 g carnaroli rice (½ cup)
- 80 g green asparagus (¾ cup, chopped)
- 40 g white asparagus (⅓ cup, chopped)
- 20 g shallot (2 tbsp, finely minced)
- 500 ml vegetable stock (2 cups)
- 150 g robiola fondue (⅔ cup)
- 30 g grated Parmigiano Reggiano (⅓ cup)
- 30 g cold butter (2 tbsp)
- 15 g roasted hazelnuts (2 tbsp, chopped)
- Olive oil
- Salt, to taste
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Method
- Prep the asparagus by trimming both asparagus types.
- Peel the white asparagus (important for tenderness).
Slice into 1–2 cm pieces, keeping tips separate.
Blanch all pieces in salted boiling water for 1 to 2 minutes, then put them in ice water bath. Set aside.
- Keep some of both asparaguses raw to make an asparagus “carpaccio” at the end.
- In a saucepan, warm a drizzle of olive oil over medium heat.
- Add shallot and cook gently until soft and translucent (no colour).
- Once the shallots is cool, add the green blanched asparagus. Then bring to boil and add some vegetable stock. Cook until the vegetable stock is dried out.
- Put the green asparagus into a blender and make a smooth pure, once is done keep inside a water bath.
- Slice as thin as you can the raw asparagus if you have a mandoline could be really helpful and seasoning with salt pepper and olive oil
- In a saucepan, add the carnaroli rice and toast for about 1 to 2 minutes, stirring, until slightly translucent at the edges.
- Begin adding warm vegetable stock, one ladle at a time.
- Stir regularly, allowing each addition to absorb before adding more.
- Continue this for about 14 to 16 minutes.
- Around the 10-minute mark, fold in the asparagus (stems first, tips toward the end).
- Continue cooking until the rice is al dente and creamy.
- Remove from heat. Then stir in the robiola fondue, butter, green asparagus pure and grated parmigiano reggiano.
- Mix until glossy and emulsified. Adjust with a splash of stock if needed.
Plating
- Spoon into bowls.
- Drizzle some olive oil (to taste).
- Finish with chopped roasted hazelnuts.
- And an asparagus “carpaccio” on top.
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