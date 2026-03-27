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Politics

Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally breached election law, investigation finds

By Danielle Germano The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2026 4:18 pm
1 min read
Dale Nally shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after Nally was sworn into cabinet as Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. View image in full screen
Dale Nally shakes hands with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith after Nally was sworn into cabinet as Minister of Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction in Edmonton, Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
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An investigation has found Service Alberta Minister Dale Nally violated an election law in his official response to a recall petition targeting him.

A letter from the Elections Alberta commissioner says Nally accessed a list of electors for “a purpose not authorized by the Elections Act.”

However, commissioner Paula Hale wrote that there’s ambiguity about whether the use of the list would have been appropriate in the circumstances and closed the file without penalizing Nally.

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In November, the United Conservative Party politician publicly claimed the constituent behind the effort to recall him didn’t vote in the last election and questioned whether that should disqualify the petition.

The Opposition NDP raised concern about the use of the confidential list from Elections Alberta.

Nally says in a statement that he will follow Elections Alberta’s advice on future use of the electors’ list and wouldn’t comment further.

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Last month, the petition against Nally fell short of the 15,700 signatures required to recall him from the legislature.

Click to play video: 'Early speculation that Alberta is headed towards an election in 2026'
Early speculation that Alberta is headed towards an election in 2026

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