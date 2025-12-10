Province amends bill after Elections Alberta warns it harms trust

See more sharing options

Alberta’s government has made last-minute changes to a bill after the province’s chief electoral officer warned it would impede the independence of his office.

The proposed legislation, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, would makes numerous changes to how citizen-initiated referendums are administered.

It includes a new rule requiring chief electoral officer Gordon McClure to seek the justice minister’s direction on whether proposals are similar or the same to those put forward in the past five years.

McClure says in a letter to assembly members that Justice Minister Mickey Amery issuing directions to McClure’s office could harm the trust Albertans have in the independence of Elections Alberta and its ability to hold free and fair elections.

Amery amended the bill Tuesday night In response to McClure’s concerns.

The minister removed the requirement that proposals not be similar or the same within five years.

Amery’s office says the change will further streamline the referendum process while respecting the independence of Elections Alberta.

