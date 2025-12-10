Menu

Politics

Province amends bill after Elections Alberta warns it harms trust

By Jack Farrell The Canadian Press
Posted December 10, 2025 2:46 pm
1 min read
Voters line-up to cast their ballots in a byelection in Medicine Hat, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Voters in Lethbridge are facing the first byelection to be held in the province so close to Christmas since Dec. 14, 2017, as Elections Alberta also tries to work around the impact of the Canada Post strike. View image in full screen
FILE: Voters line-up to cast their ballots in a byelection in Medicine Hat, Alta., Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Share

Alberta’s government has made last-minute changes to a bill after the province’s chief electoral officer warned it would impede the independence of his office.

The proposed legislation, the Justice Statutes Amendment Act, 2025, would makes numerous changes to how citizen-initiated referendums are administered.

It includes a new rule requiring chief electoral officer Gordon McClure to seek the justice minister’s direction on whether proposals are similar or the same to those put forward in the past five years.

Click to play video: 'Alberta bill aims to clear further obstacles to citizen-driven referendum questions'
Alberta bill aims to clear further obstacles to citizen-driven referendum questions

McClure says in a letter to assembly members that Justice Minister Mickey Amery issuing directions to McClure’s office could harm the trust Albertans have in the independence of Elections Alberta and its ability to hold free and fair elections.

Amery amended the bill Tuesday night In response to McClure’s concerns.

The minister removed the requirement that proposals not be similar or the same within five years.

Amery’s office says the change will further streamline the referendum process while respecting the independence of Elections Alberta.

Click to play video: 'Alberta judge finds proposed referendum question on separation is unconstitutional'
Alberta judge finds proposed referendum question on separation is unconstitutional

— More to come…

© 2025 The Canadian Press

