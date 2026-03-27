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Politics

Site C camp to be repurposed for North Coast Transmission Line project: BC Hydro

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted March 27, 2026 2:16 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'B.C. outlines plan to fast track mining in northwest region of province'
B.C. outlines plan to fast track mining in northwest region of province
WATCH: The province is outlining its plan to fast-track new mining sites. Premier David Eby says his NDP government is working alongside First Nations in the northwest region of the province to make it happen. As Richard Zussman explains, First Nations leaders are worried about the province's commitment to consultation. – May 26, 2025
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BC Hydro says it is repurposing the Site C worker accommodation facility for the North Coast Transmission Line project.

Hydro says about 85 per cent of the camp, which includes 21 dormitories and the construction site office, will be relocated to sites between Prince George and Terrace.

This will enable them to meet construction timelines for the North Coast Transmission Line, the organization added in a release.

The line would double the amount of electricity flowing from Prince George to Terrace, allowing for the expansion of LNG and other resource projects on the North Coast and at Prince Rupert’s port.

Last October, the B.C. government made legislative changes to fast-track construction, which is set to begin this summer.

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The line is set to be fully operational by 2034.

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Click to play video: 'Future of massive Site C dam work camp causing concern'
Future of massive Site C dam work camp causing concern

“This outcome is a win-win for British Columbians,” said Minister of Energy and Climate Solutions Adrian Dix in a statement.

“Repurposing the Site C camp not only prevents unnecessary waste but saves money and time, while supporting a project that will generate significant economic benefits for our province.”

The Site C camp will end operations on March 31

“We are supportive of reusing the Site C camp. As First Nations partners with BC Hydro on Phase 1 of the NCTL project, we want to ensure minimal environmental impacts. Providing new uses for this camp saves construction materials and resources to build new camp infrastructure,” Chief Robert Michell of the Stellat’en First Nation, said in a statement.

“These resources can be better used to mitigate impacts on our lands impacted by the NCTL project. We will ensure that this historic project is built efficiently and economically.”

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