RCMP, CSIS reviewing Vancouver company accused of ties to Hezbollah, minister says

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Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree says Canadian national security agencies are looking into a B.C. company accused of financial ties to the Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The RCMP and Canadian Security Intelligence Service are “reviewing the situation and then they will have more to say,” the minister, who oversees the agencies, said on Wednesday.

Anandasangaree was responding to a Global News report that the U.S. government had sanctioned a Vancouver company over its alleged role in a $100-million Hezbollah financial network.

Seven Seas for International Trading and Logistics was formed in B.C. in 2022 by three directors, all based in Qatar. Corporate records obtained by Global News show it remains active.

It has not been sanctioned by Canada.

The B.C. government said it had reached out to the federal government about Seven Seas, since Ottawa is responsible for sanctions related to terrorist financing.

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“Any next steps from the province would be informed by that engagement with our federal partners,” the B.C. Finance Ministry said in a statement.

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Neither the RCMP nor CSIS has yet responded to questions about the company. Global Affairs Canada has not responded to questions sent on Monday.

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Hezbollah is a key part of Iran’s so-called axis of resistance, a collection of terrorist factions that serve Tehran’s interests through the Middle East.

Canada calls Hezbollah “a radical Shia group ideologically inspired by the Iranian revolution.” The Lebanese faction is involved in the U.S. and Israeli war that began on Feb. 28.

Canadian security agencies have long accused it of fundraising and money laundering in the country.

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Asked why Canadians had only heard about the Vancouver company as a result of U.S. enforcement action, Anandasangaree repeated that more information would be coming.

“We often do not talk about matters that are under investigation, and as you’re aware, there are a range of things that our law enforcement do, including on national security matters, and this is one of those matters where they will have more say.”

The U.S. sanctions allege the B.C. company is part of a network led by “Hezbollah financier” Alaa Hamieh that spans Lebanon, Syria, Poland, Slovenia, Qatar and Canada.

Its founder, Raoof Fadel, “is involved in numerous projects with Alaa Hamieh and the Hizballah finance team,” according to the press release announcing the sanctions.

The U.S. Treasury statement said Seven Seas was “Hezbollah-associated” and was the “Canadian branch of Alaa Hamieh’s similarly named Lebanese companies.”

Reached by Global News on Wednesday, Fadel said from Qatar that he was consulting his lawyer prior to commenting.

Stewart.Bell@globalnews.ca