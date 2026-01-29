Toronto car exporter accused of laundering money for Hezbollah

Canadian officials have accused a Toronto-area used car dealer of laundering money for the Iranian-backed terrorist group Hezbollah.

Fahed Sowane, a 57-year-old Lebanese citizen who came to Canada on a work permit in 2016, has denied the allegations.

But in heavily-redacted court records released to Global News, the officials called the Mississauga, Ont., resident a “danger to the security of Canada.”

A veteran auto trader, Sowane has exported Audi, BMW and other vehicles to the Hezbollah-controlled port of Beirut, the highly-classified documents allege.

Immigration officials concluded the shipments amounted to “money laundering to benefit Hezbollah,” according to the files.

As a result, the officials found Sowane inadmissible to Canada, meaning he is not allowed to remain in the country.

The Federal Court upheld the decision last week.

A former Canadian intelligence analyst who specializes in terror finance said high-end auto exports were a “very well-known Hezbollah financing technique.”

To move cash across borders, Hezbollah uses it to buy vehicles, which are sent to Lebanon and resold, said Jessica Davis, president of Insight Threat Intelligence.

“What this means is that money is moving from Canada to Lebanon but without ever touching the banking system,” the former Canadian Security Intelligence Service official said.

“And this is important because banks are actually pretty well equipped to detect money laundering and terrorist financing. And so this is a way that criminals circumvent all of those safeguards that we put into the financial system.”

Photo of Fahed Sowane from his immigration file. Federal Court

The Canada Border Services Agency did not respond to questions about the matter. Sowane’s lawyer said his client was disappointed by the court’s ruling.

In emails to Global News, Dan Miller said the immigration officials on the case “could offer no evidence of any conduct of concern.”

He disputed the government’s claim that Sowane had exported vehicles to Beirut for less than he paid for them — a flag for money laundering.

Sowane’s “frustration is made all the worse because the Canadian government allows hundreds of Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps members to reside freely in Canada, a group which he strongly opposes,” Miller added.

“Similarly, each weekend pro-Hamas supporters gather freely at the intersection of Bathurst St. and Sheppard Ave. in Toronto to intimidate the local Jewish community, and the government does nothing to stop this.”

“Instead, the government goes after small-time individuals on flimsy suspicions to pretend to be doing something, while at the same time it avoids taking any action which could offend its voter base.”