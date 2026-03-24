Toronto Stadium upgrades for World Cup unveiled

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TORONTO – Maple Leafs Sports & Entertainment chief operating officer Nick Eaves says Toronto Stadium will outshine its small size when it hosts matches at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The City of Toronto and MLSE unveiled several new upgrades to Toronto Stadium ahead of the World Cup on Tuesday, including the completed addition of 17,000 seats, the new pitch and major hospitality upgrades.

The new seats are one of the few things that will not be permanent upgrades but were required by FIFA to have a minimum capacity of 45,000. The venue, normally known as BMO Field, is among the smaller stadiums across the 16 host cities between Canada, the United States and Mexico.

“I’m confident it’s going to appear spectacularly on the world stage,” Eaves said. “BMO Field will be the smallest stadium, it’s 45,000 capacity. Most other matches are being played in NFL stadiums, they’re typically twice the size. So we know we’re a smaller stadium, but we’re the fourth largest city in North America.

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“We know Toronto is going to light up through June and July around the great game of soccer in ways that I don’t think any other World Cup city will.”

The first phase of upgrades, finished in 2025, included the four LED boards that are situated in each corner of the stadium, upgraded arena audio and Wi-Fi, new lighting and the expansion of lounge and hospitality spaces, in addition to the kitchen.

However, the second phase had more to do with being ready for the tournament itself: the temporary seats, upgraded locker rooms, a new pitch and additional hospitality spaces (there will be 32 new suites and 4,000 hospitality seats). There will also be 140-180 menus used across the space.

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Ten-thousand of the new temporary seats are on the north end, with the other 7,000 on the south end, with fieldside seats on the south end being mere feet away from the field of play.

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“We wanted to make sure that this was in phases so that the teams (Major League Soccer’s Toronto FC and CFL’s Toronto Argonauts) could continue to play … and I think we’ve accomplished that,” said Sharon Bollenbach, Toronto’s executive director of the tournament. “We’re ready to move forward and hand over the keys to FIFA.”

Eaves said that there are finishing touches that remain, but he is confident it will be done in time.

“As you look around, you can see there are some things left to go, but we’re really comfortable with where we find ourselves,” he said. “Obviously, the Milan Olympics went off spectacularly, but you remember the narrative around the week and days leading up to it.

“There are always a few things that have to get done last minute, but we are well ahead of things. We hand the stadium over to FIFA on May the 13th and all finishing touches will be complete by then.”

Toronto FC’s sold-out game against Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on May 9 will essentially double as a test event before the stadium is handed over to FIFA.

Toronto is hosting six games at the stadium, starting with Canada’s opening game on June 12. A round of 32 match will close out Toronto’s hosting of the event on July 2.

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“It’s a historic event and the fact that it’s the most watched sport (event) in the world and here we are, coming to this city,” Toronto Mayor Olivia Chow said. “So I’m extraordinarily excited and very pleased with the construction of this stadium (and) the upgrade.”

Chow said the $380 million budget — including $146 million renovation of the stadium — will not be surpassed and that Toronto got extra money from the Province of Ontario, which was last to sign off. MP Vince Gasparro said the federal government invested $220 million, along with another $100 million “to deliver essential services, including security and border enhancements.”

Chow also said the mobility plan will be unveiled this week and build on the city’s experience when singer Taylor Swift had six shows in Toronto while professional sports teams were playing games.

“You will see a very detailed plan,” she said. “In fact, the first task for our chief congestion officer (Andrew Posluns) is to design a mobility plan and he’s been very much on top of it. He had a very, very successful experience with (the 2015 Pan American Games). And he’s taking that experience and applying it to the FIFA World Cup.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 24, 2026.