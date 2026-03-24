Taylor Frankie Paul says daughter has to ‘relive’ 2023 incident after leak

Taylor Frankie Paul is revealing how the leaked video from a 2023 incident with her ex-boyfriend Dakota Mortensen is affecting her daughter after the video was made public.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star said her eight-year-old daughter Indy, whom she shares with ex-husband Tate Paul, is “having to relive” the incident all over again.

“Worst part is my daughter is having to relive and see it all over again years later after extensive work with her and apologies to her about that night,” Paul wrote on TikTok.

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She also said her two-year-old son Ever, whom she shares with Mortensen, had his birthday “taken from him” because the footage was published online that day.

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View image in full screen A screenshot of Taylor Frankie Paul’s comment on TikTok. @TaylorFrankiePaul / TikTok

Paul was previously arrested for domestic violence charges following the incident in 2023.

She faced misdemeanour charges of assault, criminal mischief and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child after she was accused of throwing a chair at Mortensen that reportedly hit her daughter.

The 31-year-old reality star pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in August 2023, while the other charges were dismissed, according to ABC4 Utah.

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Footage of the alleged 2023 incident between Paul and Mortensen, where she can be seen kicking and hitting her ex-boyfriend and throwing chairs at him, was leaked to TMZ on March 19.

“Your daughter is right here,” Mortensen says in the video before Paul throws a chair in his direction.

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During an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Paul told host Alex Cooper the charges stemming from her 2023 arrest “were all dropped.”

“I never had hurt my daughter. I never intentionally did anything with my children,” Paul added.

“After the arrest, I was under so much stress. I was filmed leaving the jail and then that was immediately on the internet,” she said. “It was a blessing in disguise. It helped me wake up.”

It has not been confirmed who released the video to TMZ.

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda Hope became the first cast member to publicly speak out following the recent news on Friday.

“Domestic violence and abuse of any kind is something I take very seriously. As a human, and especially a mother, I cannot support that kind of behavior. My heart is with the children in this and I hope they’re safe, supported and surrounded by love,” she wrote.

Over the weekend, Hope addressed rumours that one of Paul’s co-stars leaked the video.

“The first time I saw that video was the same day you all did. None of us girls have ever been in possession of it or any other evidence,” she said. “My intent with my statement was not to shade Taylor, but to simply address that I do not support nor condone that behavior from either party.

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“I have my theories on who leaked the video, but I can promise you it wasn’t any of the women.”

ABC decided to pull Season 22 of The Bachelorette, starring Paul, after the video surfaced.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” Disney Entertainment Television said in a statement last week.

Disney’s statement did not include details on what the network planned to do with the already filmed season of the dating reality series.

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Following the news of the season cancellation, Paul said in a statement from her spokesperson: “Taylor is very grateful for ABC’s support as she prioritizes her family’s safety and security. After years of silently suffering extensive mental and physical abuse as well as threats of retaliation, Taylor is finally gaining the strength to face her accuser and taking steps to ensure that she and her children are protected from any further harm.”

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“There are too many women who are suffering in silence as they survive aggressive, jealous ex-partners who refuse to let them move on with their lives. Taylor has remained silent out of fear of further abuse, retaliation and public shaming. She is currently exploring all of her options, seeking support, and preparing to own and share her story.”

After the video was released, a spokesperson for the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star said in an earlier statement that it’s “sad to see the latest installment” of Mortensen’s “never-ending, desperate, attention-seeking, destructive campaign to harm Taylor without any regard for the consequences for their child.”

“Releasing an old video, which conveniently omits context, on their son’s birthday is a reprehensible attempt to distract from his own behavior. Thankfully, the public has seen this act before and knows who he is and sadly, many will recognize this pattern of manipulation, both in his actions on the show, and from their own experiences,” her rep added.

In response, Mortensen said, “As anyone who has seen the video will understand, this is a deeply upsetting situation.”

“I am, unfortunately, used to these baseless claims about me and our relationship, which I categorically deny. I am focusing on our son and his safety, and hope that Taylor will do the same,” his statement said.

— with files from The Associated Press