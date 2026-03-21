Quebec baseball icon Rodger Brulotte dead at 79

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MONTREAL – Rodger Brulotte, a beloved voice of baseball in Quebec, has died. He was 79.

Known for his signature home-run call “Bonsoir, elle est partie!” — which translates to “Good evening, it’s gone!” — Brulotte was a renowned broadcaster and columnist who could still be heard calling MLB games in French last summer on TVA Sports.

The Montreal-born Brulotte underwent surgery last September to remove a cancerous tumour from his back, but the disease returned in recent months.

He began working for the Montreal Expos as a scout in 1969 and later helped create the mascot “Youppi!” as a member of the club’s public relations and marketing staff.

The charismatic Brulotte went on to enjoy a long media career in radio and television, calling Expos and MLB games on CKAC — alongside legendary play-by-play announcer Jacques Doucet — as well as RDS and TVA Sports. He also wrote columns for the Journal de Montréal over the years.

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“Rodger’s authenticity and kindness made him a beloved figure in the hearts of Quebecers,” said Québecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Péladeau in a statement. “He brought passion to his work and a rare ability to connect with people. Rodger helped shape the Journal de Montréal’s identity. He was — and always will be — one of its most iconic voices.

“It was a privilege to be able to count on him during all these years — as a respected columnist for the Journal, a gifted broadcaster on TVA Sports, and above all a friend. On behalf of everyone at Quebecor, I extend our deepest sympathies to his wife Pascale Vallée and to all his loved ones and colleagues. He will be profoundly missed.”

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Brulotte joined TVA Sports’ Toronto Blue Jays broadcasts in 2011. He famously shouted “Vladimir! Vladimir! Bonsoir!” when then-rising star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. — whose father starred for the Expos — hit a walk-off home run in an exhibition game at Montreal’s Olympic Stadium in 2018.

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“We join the MLB community and our colleagues at @TVASports in extending our sincere condolences to the family and friends of Rodger Brulotte,” the Blue Jays wrote on social media. “Rodger’s impact on the sport and the Montreal Expos will be remembered forever. He will be missed dearly.”

Tributes poured in from across Quebec and the baseball community.

“My condolences to the family of Rodger Brulotte,” wrote Hall of Fame Expos left-fielder Tim Raines on X.

“What a wonderful man! And what a joy it was to listen to baseball games with him,” wrote Quebec Premier François Legault. “I already miss those “Bonsoir, elle est partie!” — a line that will remain etched in our collective memory.”

The Montreal Canadiens, who adopted “Youppi!” as their mascot after the Expos moved to Washington in 2004, called Brulotte a “larger-than-life character.”

“Rodger left a lasting impression on sports fans across Quebec, being at the heart of many memorable moments. His infamous ‘Bonsoir, elle est partie’ will remain etched in the collective memory for many years to come,” the NHL team said. “With a career in the sports world spanning more than 55 years, Rodger was able to touch the hearts of many generations with his authenticity behind the microphone.”

In addition to his work in the media, Brulotte was also at the heart of efforts to bring the Expos back to Montreal, working alongside former Montreal mayor Denis Coderre.

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“My friend has left us. One of Quebec’s greatest voices. Rodger Brulotte embodied ‘nos Z’amours.’ Montreal, all of Quebec, is in mourning. He was an inspiration to me, an unwavering ally in both good times and bad,” Coderre wrote on his Facebook page. “The least we can do is lower all flags to half-mast. My dear Rodger, I tip my hat to you for everything you accomplished. My thoughts and prayers are with you.”

Brulotte also served as president of the Ligue de baseball junior élite du Québec for more than 10 years and was inducted into the Quebec Baseball Hall of Fame as a journalist in 2014.

In 2024, he received the Jacques-Beauchamp Tribute Award from Sports Québec as a builder.

“Rodger had a huge heart, and he used it to serve others without hesitation,” said Baseball Québec executive director Maxime Lamarche. “His generosity touched generations of players, coaches and volunteers. We will remember him as a unifying and deeply human individual.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 20, 2026.