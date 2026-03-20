Woman charged with Surrey NICU assault granted bail, then arrested again

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The woman who was arrested last October for reportedly giving three babies “skin-to-skin” contact in Surrey’s Memorial Hospital was granted $500 bail on Monday.

The 35-year-old secured her release on Tuesday.

Lindsey Susan Hirtreiter is facing three counts of assault following the incident on Oct. 28, 2025, in which she allegedly removed her shirt and held three infants, giving them skin-to-skin contact.

As part of her bail conditions, she was ordered to stay away from the victims and all NICUs in B.C. and to live at Glory House in Mission, which is an addiction recovery house.

Global News knocked on the door of the facility on Friday, which is run by Hope for Freedom Society, and was told Hirtreiter was not there, but they didn’t know where she was.

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It turns out that Hirtreiter was arrested again on Friday, according to the BC Prosecution Service.

She was arrested under Section 512.3 of the Criminal Code, under which a justice may issue a warrant if there are reasonable grounds to believe that an accused has contravened or is about to contravene a release order.

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Hirtreiter is now scheduled to appear in court on March 23.

However, questions remain about the response time from police on Oct. 28 when she allegedly slipped into the NICU at 6:55 a.m.

Hirtreiter was eventually escorted off hospital property by security, Surrey Police Service confirmed, but she was not arrested until a month later.

Surrey police confirmed they did receive a call from security at 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 28, but did not attend until 1 p.m. that day.

“She was not detained awaiting police, as can often be the case when security interacts with a possible offender,” Surrey police said in a statement to Global News.

“Instances where a subject/suspect is no longer on scene, will generally change the priority of the response (dependent on other factors such as potential injury to the victim, etc.).”

As a result, the file was downgraded and an officer responded after other higher-priority calls were attended to, police said.

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They said they have reviewed the incident and instituted a process to better assess the nature of reported incidents involving security at Surrey Memorial Hospital.

Fraser Health did not provide any clarity on Friday on what happened between 6:55 a.m. and 9:15 a.m.

1:54 NICU incident raises more questions about security at Surrey Memorial Hospital

In November 2016, Hirtreiter was sentenced to two years probation for causing an animal to continue to be in distress in connection with a brutal attack on a black Labrador on Valentine’s Day 2015 in Surrey.

Surrey RCMP said that Ryder had been stabbed with scissors in the face and eye and beaten with a blunt object. There were also pieces of jewelry and other items put in his body.

Ryder survived the attack.

In a text exchange on Friday, owner Kassandra Allard said she is “furious and deeply distressed by what happened.”

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Hirtreiter lists a Surrey address on her bail documents, but the family who lives there told Global News that they have never heard of her and were not aware of any recent basement tenants.