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Crime

Water advisory issued after West Kelowna water reservoir ‘intentionally damaged’

By Amy Judd & Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted March 20, 2026 2:53 pm
1 min read
West Kelowna RCMP officers on the water reservoir, inspecting what is believed to be intentional damage. View image in full screen
West Kelowna RCMP officers on the water reservoir, inspecting what is believed to be intentional damage. Travis Lowe / Global News
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The City of West Kelowna, B.C., has issued a water advisory for some residents after it was discovered that a nearby reservoir was intentionally damaged.

On Thursday, West Kelowna city workers were notified of an alarm going off at the Tallus Ridge water reservoir, and when they inspected the facility, they found what they believed to be intentional damage.

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As a result, the city issued a do not consume water advisory for a portion of the Rose Valley water service area, which includes Tallus Ridge and Shannon Woods.

Residents in the affected zone are asked not to use tap water for drinking or food preparation until further updates are provided.

West Kelowna RCMP are now investigating and are asking anyone in the area of Big Sky Drive on Thursday between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. who saw anything suspicious to contact them at 1-250-768-2880.

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Anyone can also contact the City of West Kelowna at 1-778-797-1000 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

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