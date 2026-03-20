Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ star and martial arts champ, dead at 86

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Chuck Norris, the martial arts champion who became an action star in the hit series Walker, Texas Ranger, has died. He was 86.

His family released a statement on Friday, writing, “It is with heavy hearts that our family shares the sudden passing of our beloved Chuck Norris yesterday morning. While we would like to keep the circumstances private, please know that he was surrounded by his family and was at peace.”

“To the world, he was a martial artist, actor, and a symbol of strength. To us, he was a devoted husband, a loving father and grandfather, an incredible brother, and the heart of our family,” the statement continued. “He lived his life with faith, purpose, and an unwavering commitment to the people he loved. Through his work, discipline, and kindness, he inspired millions around the world and left a lasting impact on so many lives.”

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The family said that while their “hearts are broken,” they are “deeply grateful for the life he lived and for the unforgettable moments we were blessed to share with him.”

“The love and support he received from fans around the world meant so much to him, and our family is truly thankful for it. To him, you were not just fans, you were his friends,” they added.

Norris’ family said that they know many fans “had heard about his recent hospitalization” in Hawaii on March 19.

“We are truly grateful for the prayers and support you sent his way. As we grieve this loss, we kindly ask for privacy for our family during this time. Thank you for loving him with us,” the statement concluded.

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Many celebrities and fans took to social media to pay tribute to Norris after news of his death spread.

Sylvester Stallone, who worked with Norris on The Expendables 2, wrote, “I had a great time working with Chuck. He was All American in every way. Great man and my condolences to his wonderful family.”

Dolph Lundgren, who also worked alongside Norris in The Expendables 2, wrote, “Chuck Norris is the champ. Ever since I was a young martial artist and later getting into movies, I always looked up to him as a role model. Someone who had the respect, humility and strength it takes to be a man. We will miss you, my friend.”

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Author Stephen King shared some of his favourite Norris jokes, writing on x, “Second fave: When he was born, Chuck Norris drove his mother home from the hospital.”

Second fave: When he was born, Chuck Norris drove his mother home from the hospital. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 20, 2026

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“Seriously, I thought he was great. SILENT RAGE scared hell out of my boys…and me,” King added.

Seriously, I thought he was great. SILENT RAGE scared hell out of my boys…and me. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) March 20, 2026

Before he would become a star in movies and on TV, Norris was wildly successful in competitive martial arts. He became a six-time undefeated World Professional Middleweight Karate champion.

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He also founded his own Korean-based American hard style of karate known sometimes as Chun Kuk Do and the United Fighting Arts Federation, which has awarded more than 3,300 Chuck Norris System black belts worldwide.

Black Belt magazine ultimately credited Norris in its hall of fame with holding a 10th degree black belt, the highest possible honour.

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Born Carlos Ray Norris in Ryan, Oklahoma, on March 10, 1940, he grew up poor. At age 12, he moved with his family to Torrance, California, and joined the U.S. Air Force after high school, in 1958. It was during a deployment to Korea that he started training in martial arts, including judo and Tang Soo Do.

“I went out for gymnastics and football at North Torrance high,” he told The Associated Press in 1982. “I played some football, but I also spent a lot of time on the bench. I was never really athletic until I was in the service in Korea.”

After he was honourably discharged in 1962, he worked as a file clerk for Northrop Aircraft and applied to be a police officer, but was put on a waitlist.

Meanwhile, he opened a martial arts studio, which expanded to a chain, with students including such stars as Bob Barker, Priscilla Presley, Donnie and Marie Osmond, and Steve McQueen, whom he later credited with encouraging him to get into acting.

Norris made his film debut as an uncredited bodyguard in the 1968 movie The Wrecking Crew, which included a fight with Dean Martin. He had also crossed paths with Bruce Lee in martial arts circles. Their friendship — sometimes, as sparring partners — led to an iconic faceoff in the 1972 movie Return of the Dragon, in which Lee fights and kills Norris’ character in Rome’s Colosseum.

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View image in full screen Bruce Lee and Chuck Norris bare-chested in martial arts stance from the 1972 film ‘The Way of the Dragon’. Screen Archives/Getty Images

He starred in the 1977 action film Breaker! Breaker!, in which he played a trucker searching for his brother.

Norris went on to act in more than 20 movies including Missing in Action, The Delta Force, Good Guys Wear Black, The Octagon, Lone Wolf McQuade, Code of Silence and Sidekicks.

In 1993, he took on his most famed role, as a crime-fighting lawman in TV’s Walker, Texas Ranger. The show ran for nine seasons, and in 2010, then-Gov. Rick Perry awarded him the title of honourary Texas Ranger. The Texas Senate later named him an honourary Texan.

Norris also appeared in a few comedy movies including 2004’s Dodgeball.

Around the time of Dodgeball, “Chuck Norris Facts” went viral online with such wildly hyperbolic statements as, “Chuck Norris had a staring contest with the sun — and won,” and, “They wanted to put Chuck Norris on Mt. Rushmore, but the granite wasn’t tough enough for his beard.”

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Norris embraced the meme craze and put together The Official Chuck Norris Fact Book in 2009, which combined his favourites with supposedly true stories and the codes he aimed to live by.

“To some who know little of my martial arts or film careers but perhaps grew up with Walker, Texas Ranger, it seems that I have become a somewhat mythical superhero icon,” Norris wrote in the book. “I am flattered and humbled.”

After taking a seven year break from the big screen, Norris returned to work on the Stallone-directed The Expendables 2 in 2012.

Norris previously said that he had a vision for his career when he entered the acting world.

“When I got into the film business, my aim was to adopt a positive persona, of a guy who fights against injustice,” he said in an interview with Empire in 2007, adding, “And it saved me, because my acting was atrocious to say the least!”

Norris celebrated his birthday just over a week before his death, posting a sparring video on Instagram.

“I don’t age. I level up,” he wrote.

“I’m 86 today! Nothing like some playful action on a sunny day to make you feel young. I’m grateful for another year, good health and the chance to keep doing what I love. Thank you all for being the best fans in the world. Your support through the years has meant more to me than you’ll ever know,” he added.

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Norris was married twice, first to Dianne Holecheck from 1958 until their divorce in 1988. He is survived by his second wife Gena O’Kelley, whom he married in 1998, and his two sons Eric and Mike, daughters Dakota, Danilee and Dina and his grandchildren.

— With files from The Associated Press