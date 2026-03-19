Suspicious Garneau infill fire spews thick, black smoke across Edmonton

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Firefighters responding to a blaze in south Edmonton’s Garneau neighbourhood over the noon hour on Thursday said it appears to be suspicious.

Thick, black smoke could be seen across the city from the blaze near 85 Avenue and 108 Street.

The property on fire was an infill currently under construction. A large building was being erected on a lot where a post-war single family home used to be.

The lot was rezoned in 2025 from single-family to allow for medium-scale residential.

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Members of the Edmonton Police Service arrived on scene about an hour after the fire broke out.

What caused the fire and the extent of the damage is not yet known, however the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief on scene told Global News police are not called in unless crews suspect the fire is suspicious in nature.

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Global News has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for more information.