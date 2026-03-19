Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

Suspicious Garneau infill fire spews thick, black smoke across Edmonton

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted March 19, 2026 2:54 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Massive fire breaks out in Garneau infill build'
Massive fire breaks out in Garneau infill build
A fire broke out at a under-construction infill property near 85 Avenue and 108 Street in south Edmonton's Garneau area on Thursday, March 19, 2026.
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Firefighters responding to a blaze in south Edmonton’s Garneau neighbourhood over the noon hour on Thursday said it appears to be suspicious.

Thick, black smoke could be seen across the city from the blaze near 85 Avenue and 108 Street.

The property on fire was an infill currently under construction. A large building was being erected on a lot where a post-war single family home used to be.

The lot was rezoned in 2025 from single-family to allow for medium-scale residential.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Members of the Edmonton Police Service arrived on scene about an hour after the fire broke out.

What caused the fire and the extent of the damage is not yet known, however the Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief on scene told Global News police are not called in unless crews suspect the fire is suspicious in nature.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services for more information.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices