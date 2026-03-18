Hamilton suspect in murders of Angelo Musitano, Mila Barberi arrested in Mexico

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A Hamilton-area man wanted in connection with a pair of 2017 targeted homicides in Vaughan and Waterdown, Ont., has been arrested in Mexico, police have confirmed.

York Regional Police confirmed to Global News that Daniel Tomassetti was in custody. The police service says it’s conducting a joint investigation with Hamilton police into the cases.

“He is being detained and an extradition order is being sought,” a spokesperson for York Regional Police wrote in an email.

Hamilton Police said in an email to Global News that Tomassetti is “contesting extradition back to Canada.”

Tomassetti, of Ancaster, Ont., was previously listed on Canada’s most wanted list on the BOLO program as number 21 of 25 high-risk suspects being sought by police.

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Tomassetti is wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of Mila Barberi on Caster Avenue near Highway 7 in late March of 2017.

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He is also wanted in the attempted murder of Saverio Serrano, Barberi’s boyfriend.

In 2023, Barberi’s family renewed their calls for help in capturing the man police accuse of playing a role in their daughter’s murder.

Barberi was shot in a parking lot on March 14, 2017, one week after her 28th birthday, when picking up Serrano from work.

Tomassetti is also wanted for the high-profile murder of notorious mobster Angelo Musitano.

Musitano, then 39, was shot dead in his truck after pulling into the driveway of his home in Waterdown with his wife and children at home.

A $50,000 reward was being offered for tips leading to Tomassetti’s capture.

“The Barberi family, this is something that is still ongoing for them and always will for the rest of their lives, and there’s one person that’s still outstanding that was involved in their daughter’s murder,” Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle said in 2023.

According to police, Tomassetti flew to Cancun, Mexico in January 2018, leaving a trail of pain, confusion and fear behind as several police units try to piece together what happened.

Tomassetti had no criminal record. He lived in Ancaster, where he operated a travel company and worked in fitness.