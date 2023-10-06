Parents of murdered vet technician renew calls for capture of alleged killer

Send this page to someone via email

It’s been six years since the Barberi’s lost their eldest daughter Mila, but it still feels like yesterday.

“I recall that day. I can just picture it. It’s always there in my head,” said Elvira Caranci-Barberi, Mila’s mother.

On March 14th 2017, one week after her 28th birthday, Mila Barberi was shot in a parking lot while picking up her boyfriend, Saverio Serrano, from work.

“Justice would be if none of this ever happened,” said Mila’s father, Alessio Barberi.

In an interview with Global TV’s series Crime Beat Most Wanted, the family renewed its plea for help in capturing the man police say played a role in their daughter’s murder.

View image in full screen Mila Barberi smiles for a selfie. Friends and family describe Mila as a caring person with a big heart. (Provided by Barberi family). (Provided by Barberi family)

Daniel Tomassetti, 32, of Ancaster, Ont., is number 21 of 25 high-risk suspects being sought by police as part of the BOLO program, which stands for “be on the lookout.”

Tomassetti is wanted in connection with Mila’s shooting death and a second high-profile murder that ignited a mob war in early May 2017.

That’s when 39-year-old Angelo Musitano was shot dead in his truck after pulling into the driveway of his home in Waterdown, Ont., with his wife and children at home.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for tips leading to Tomassetti’s capture.

“The Barberi family, this is something that is still ongoing for them and always will for the rest of their lives, and there’s one person that’s still outstanding that was involved in their daughter’s murder,” said Hamilton police Det. Sgt. Jason Cattle.

According to police, Tomassetti flew to Cancun, Mexico in January 2018, leaving a trail of pain, confusion and fear behind as several police units try to piece together what happened.

“That’s really why we try and amplify, to put it out there, that Daniel Tomasetti is still on the run. We are still actively looking for him and we won’t stop until he’s arrested,” he added.

THE CRIME

“The only thing I can say to Mila is, ‘Sorry, I wasn’t there to take the bullet for you … you had all your life ahead of you … I’m sorry I wasn’t there,'” said Alessio Barberi.

Mila was a veterinary technician with a passion for animals and all things Disney. She had been dating Saverio Serrano at the time of the shooting. His father Diego was a convicted trafficker. Although not named by police as a mafia member, they described him as a “facilitator” for the mafia upon arrest years earlier.

“Saverio Serrano himself had no criminal record, wasn’t known to police other than the association for his family,” explained Nicole O’Reilly, crime reporter with the Hamilton Spectator.

Serrano escaped the shooting with a shot to the arm while Mila was caught in the crossfire.

“I cannot say definitively who is the target but we definitely do not believe Mila was the target,” said Insp. Peter Cheung of York Regional Police.

The shooting was captured on surveillance video outside the lighting store owned by Serrano and his brother.

The footage eventually led investigators to the shooter, Michael Cudmore, who soon after the murders fled to Cancun.

In June 2020, Cudmore was found dead.

The only person to ever serve jail time connected to the case is Jabril Abdalla, of Hamilton.

He pleaded guilty to participating in a criminal organization.

“Two vehicles were in his name. And there were text messages between him and Daniel Tomassetti evidencing the fact that he had put them in his name,” said his lawyer, Leora Shemesh. “He becomes the last man standing because the other two obviously take off for Mexico.”

Tomassetti continues to walk free.

ABOUT TOMASSETTI

Tomassetti stands at five-foot, four-inches and is estimated to weigh around 145 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and has multiple tattoos. He is typically photographed bald.

According to police, he boarded a plane in 2018, leaving behind a life of mystery.

Tomassetti had no criminal record. He lived in Ancaster where he operated a travel company and worked in fitness.

“He was a high school friend of Jabril Abdalla. That’s how Jabril ended up sort of in the group … he did have some criminal associates,” explained O’Reilly.

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

Investigators are urging anyone with information about Tomassetti’s whereabouts to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-(TIPS) or submit a tip online. A reward of $50,000 for information via the BOLO Program leading to his arrest is available until Nov. 30, 2023.

“I want the people responsible to pay,” said Alessio Barberi.

“He needs to be brought to justice,” added his wife.

View image in full screen According to her family, Mila Barberi was a free-spirit who loved to travel and spend time in nature. She was tragically killed in March of 2017. (Provided by Barberi family). (Provided by Barberi family)

Mila loved sunflowers and she was most at peace in the outdoors.

Her parents envision her happy, playing and running with her dog Midas, a Golden Retriever who has since died.

“That’s where I picture her, happy in heaven with Midas and looking after all the bears she loved. Bears, elephants, horses, any creature,” said Barberi.

He also shared some thoughts for Tomassetti.

“Daniel, if you ever watch this, come home. I don’t think you have a good life. You must be having a very sore neck watching over your back all the time. Come home.”

To learn more about the hunt for Daniel Tomassetti, tune into Global TV’s brand new series Crime Beat: Most Wanted, an eight-part series covering the hunt for Canada’s Most Wanted premiering October 14 at 7:30 p.m. EST.