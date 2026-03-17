Calgary man charged after RCMP seize ‘significant’ amount of drugs, cash

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RCMP in Cochrane, Alta., have charged a 42-year-old Calgary man after officers seized a “significant” amount of drugs, with an estimated street value of $450,000.

Police began investigating allegations that a man was trafficking drugs between Calgary and Lethbridge in April 2025.

On Feb. 26, 2026, RCMP located a vehicle at a “known problem address” on the Stoney Nakoda First Nation.

The vehicle was towed after the registered owner claimed it had been taken by someone without his consent.

The investigation ultimately led officers to a storage locker in Airdrie that belonged to a suspect who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking on the First Nation.

Officers executed a search warrant on the storage locker where they claim investigators seized 1.4 kg of controlled substances.

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View image in full screen Investigators estimate the street value of the seized drugs, shown here at an RCMP press conference on Tuesday, at about $450,000. Global News

On March 11, the suspect was spotted at a tow yard in Cochrane where the previously-towed vehicle was being stored.

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A covert surveillance team, involving the RCMP, members of the Emergency Response Team, RCMP Police Dog Services and the Calgary Police HAWCS helicopter team, was established and when the man was seen exiting a vehicle carrying a bag, he was arrested.

Investigators said a search of the bag resulted in the seizure of an additional 2.7 kg of suspected drugs, bringing the total amount of drugs seized to:

581.2 grams of suspected fentanyl;

1041 grams of suspected cocaine;

2472.4 grams of suspected methamphetamine; and

2.2 grams of suspected carfentanil.

Officers also seized $6,798 worth of Canadian currency.

View image in full screen Investigators have charged a 42-year-old Calgary man with a total of six charges of trafficking in illegal drugs, including fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine and carfentanil. Global News

The accused, whom the RCMP said was known to them, faces a total of six charges, including two each of possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking and possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking.

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Asked how much of a disruption the seizure of the drugs will cause for Alberta’s illegal drug trade, the RCMP said “it absolutely does” cause a disruption, “especially on the fentanyl side — anytime you take any amount of fentanyl off the street, it is a disruption. Is it disruption to the drug dealer? Yes. Is it a disruption to potential harm to the community? Even more so.”

According to the most recent stats available RCMP said, in 2024, there were 1,181 opioid deaths in Alberta.