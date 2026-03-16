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Vehicle sales across the country are down, Statistics Canada numbers show

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted March 16, 2026 8:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Vehicle sales across the country are down, Statistics Canada numbers show'
Vehicle sales across the country are down, Statistics Canada numbers show
New vehicle sales are down in January 2026 from a year earlier in January 2025, with zero-emission vehicles showing the most significant dip, numbers from Statistics Canada show. Iris Dyck reports.
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New vehicle sales are down in January 2026 from a year earlier in January 2025, with zero-emission vehicles (ZEVs) showing the most significant dip, numbers from Statistics Canada show.

Across the country, 8,826 new zero-emission vehicles, which includes battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles, were sold in Canada in January 2026, 39.3 per cent less than in the same period last year. Of new vehicles sold in Canada in 2025, 8.7 per cent were ZEVs.

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Mark Beavis has been using an electric truck for his renovation business for the past two years. Although his model didn’t qualify for Manitoba’s EV rebate program, he estimates he’s saved upwards of $10,000 in fuel since switching from his gas-powered vehicle.

Watch the video above to learn more about zero-emission vehicle sales.

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