Manitoba launches $25M electric vehicle rebate program to boost adoption, cut emissions

Manitoba has launched a $25-million electric vehicle rebate program in hopes of boosting adoption and cutting emissions, Minister Tracy Schmidt and Finance Minister Adrien Sala announced on Tuesday.

“We know Manitobans want to do their part to help lower emissions and protect our environment, and we want to help them make the switch,” said Schmidt.

“This is a win-win for our province. We’re fighting the climate crisis while also lowering costs for families right away with a rebate on EVs and helping them save money every month on their daily commute.”

The new program will offer a $4,000 incentive on new qualifying EV purchases and a $2,500 incentive on used qualifying EV purchases, including EVs purchased on or after Aug. 1, 2023, and will run until March 2026.

“We are delivering on our campaign promise to help Manitoba families afford an electric vehicle,” said Sala.

“This is a significant rebate up front and it will help you save money in the long term – even with the lowest gas prices in Canada.”

To qualify, vehicles must be bought or leased from Manitoba dealerships. New vehicles should have a maximum price of $70,000 as suggested by the manufacturer. Used vehicles must be purchased for up to $70,000.

Each vehicle and owner can receive only one rebate. Tesla vehicles with a maximum price of $70,000 bought outside Manitoba between August 2023 and May 2024, also qualify.

“As early adopters, we bought our first electric vehicle 12 years ago now,” said Shelley Kowalchuk, an electric vehicle owner.

“It was such a positive move, we bought a second one 5 years ago and we still drive both today. Our EVs save us money and they help the environment by reducing our dependency on fossil fuels. That’s a win-win for us.

“Manitoba is a great province to own an EV – the cost of electricity here is cheaper than most other provinces and the vehicles are very low maintenance. For example, our first EV is 12 years old now and we only just had its first brake job this spring.

“We’re thrilled that the province will be offering provincial rebates. We see EVs are getting cheaper every year and this fact combined with these rebates will enable many folks to take the leap to go electric, and that’s great.” she said.

The ministers also noted Manitoba Hydro offers Manitobans a financing program to install Level 2 electric vehicle chargers at their homes.

“The members of Global Automakers of Canada wish to acknowledge and support the progressive efforts by the Manitoba government to make the transition to electric vehicles more affordable for Manitobans through the introduction of the Manitoba Electric Vehicle Rebate program,” said David Adams, president and CEO, Global Automakers of Canada.

Battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles qualify. Used EVs must be under four years old. Lease incentives are based on lease length, with full incentives for four-year leases.

Manitobans who already bought an EV between Aug. 1, 2023, and July 1, 2024, can apply for the incentive on the Manitoba Public Insurance website starting on Tuesday.