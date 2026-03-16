More details emerge on pay of Manitoba trade representative in Washington D.C.

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The Manitoba government is defending its trade representative in Washington, D.C. after more details have emerged about how much taxpayers are paying the consultant.

Former television reporter Richard Madan was hired last June to help promote Manitoba’s interests in the U.S. and fight tariffs and other trade measures imposed by the U.S. administration.

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The Manitoba government said in October that Madan would collect an annual salary worth $387,000 in Canadian funds, as part of an overall $800,000 budget for the Washington office the fiscal year.

Madan’s contract, obtained by the CBC through a freedom of information request, shows Madan’s consulting company is being paid US$350,000, worth about $480,000 in Canadian funds.

The contract says the amount includes expenses linked to local travel and parking and provides for up to US$37,000 more each year for expenses related to hospitality, diplomacy and other items.

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The Opposition Progressive Conservatives say there has been no evidence that Madan has helped secure any trade deals, but Finance Minister Adrien Sala says Madan has been meeting with stakeholders and working to protect Manitoba jobs.