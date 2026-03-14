Raptors 905 open new practice facility

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AJ Lawson couldn’t help himself when he stepped on Raptors 905’s new practice court.

Lawson, who is on a two-way contract that has him playing regularly for the G-League team in Mississauga, Ont., and the Toronto Raptors, its parent club, had to try every move he could think of on the 905’s new practice court at Paramount Fine Foods Centre.

“I tried to do some trick shots to be able to say I’m the first to ever do this on this court,” said Lawson on Friday. “But it never felt as good as when I dunked it, so I think it’s a good gym.”

Lawson and his 905 teammates have had a few practices at the new facility attached to their home arena — allowing him to break in the rims — but the practice court was formally unveiled in a ceremony attended by Mississauga Mayor Carolyn Parrish, NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment chief operating officer Nick Eaves and Raptors 905 vice-president Courtney Charles.

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The brand new 16,000-square foot practice facility was built in a partnership between the City of Mississauga and MLSE, the owners of the Raptors and Raptors 905.

It features a full-sized court, including three baskets, revamped state-of-the-art locker rooms, a large fitness and training space, an extensive medical and rehabilitation area and a dining room and player lounge.

Raptors 905 head coach Drew Jones said that the facility will help with his team’s mission of developing basketball talent for the NBA team.

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“It allows us to train with a great purpose and consistency,” said Jones. “In the G League, with the roster turnover and the travel, the level of consistency can vary tremendously.

“I think when you’re trying to grow and develop talent, one of the biggest things that the NBA is able to provide is a level of consistency in terms of the work, the atmosphere, the environment.”

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Charles said that the facility’s best feature is that players and coaches can train whenever they want.

“When you have a space that you have access to for 24/7 you’re able to have times where you’re able to have one-on-ones with people while they work on free throws, while they work on dribbling, while they work on their game,” said Charles. “We’ve known that when our culture allows us to become a bit more human with someone, that there are the spaces that are comfortable for people, it’s a development opportunity.”

Raptors 905 are the first-ever G League team to have an exclusive NBA regulation basketball court built.

“That’s honestly amazing,” said Lawson. “It just shows that the 905 cares and they’re really putting the work in to help out whoever they can help, to help their players grow.”

Because of MLSE’s partnership with the City of Mississauga, the facility will be allocated to a number of basketball development camps and community groups both during the G League season and its off-season.

“Mississauga is a place that produces great players and coaches and is home to top-tier sport venues,” said Parrish in a statement. “Our long-standing partnership with Raptors 905 and Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment allows us to continue to elevate the calibre of sport in Mississauga.

“This new gym is a big win for us and will benefit both Raptors 905 as their new practice facility while also offering access for residents.”

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Lawson, who is from neighbouring Brampton, Ont., but went to high school in Mississauga, loved that local youth will benefit from the new facility.

“As a kid I felt I played more outdoors than indoors, because there wasn’t a lot of facilities I could go train,” he said, sitting at his locker at Scotiabank Arena. “Just the fact that there’s another place you can go train at for kids in Mississauga or the GTA is honestly great.

“They’re going to love it because it just gives them an extra sense of motivation. They can see the next step, like the 905, the NBA, all that’s right there in front of them.”

Saturday’s opening concluded with Raptors 905 players leading a basketball clinic featuring more than 50 children from the Erin Mills Youth Centre, the Mississauga Monarchs and PDM Basketball, who became the first community groups to play on the new practice court.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2026.